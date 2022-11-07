The Waterpieces International video and contemporary art festival, held at Riga’s NOASS art center, featured eleven videos curated by prominent contemporary art curator ​Drorit Gur Arie. Gur Arie has published dozens of articles and books in Israel and around the world, is a member of the public council of Mifal HaPais Council for Culture and the Arts and was named Curator of the Year by the Ministry of Culture and Sport in 2012.

The Israeli videos included pieces that addressed Israel’s culture, nature, science and identity, addressing the relationship between the contemporary and the timeless. The videos were shown as a part of the Riga Summer Culture Program and attracted a great deal of interest from those in attendance.

NOASS operates the Waterpieces International Video Arts Festival, which is one of the key annual events for the moving image and digital arts culture in Latvia that celebrates the intersection of film and music, bringing a broad spectrum of the best local and international animation, video and installation art to its audience.