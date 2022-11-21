The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Fourth Israeli Art Lending Library Launched in New England

The art collection encompasses more than 100 original pieces of art by Israeli artists.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
NOVEMBER 21, 2022 23:22
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
(photo credit: Evelyne Diaz Araque)

Clark University, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, is the fourth campus to launch an Israeli Art Lending Library program, joining Northeastern University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and the University of Connecticut. The collection encompasses more than 100 original pieces of art by Israeli artists.

The national Israeli Art Lending Library (IALL) program began in the fall of 2020 at Northeastern University, when the pandemic had shut down in-person Hillel campus events and Birthright trips to Israel, as a way of keeping students engaged in celebrating, connecting with and learning about Israel.

The IALL collection now includes over 100 original pieces of art by Israeli artists. Even though the pandemic is over, the program has remained very popular among students and serves as a creative, out-of-the-box way of using art to engage students who may not otherwise engage with traditional religious aspects of campus life. Numerous other campuses have inquired about launching IALL programs at their schools, and new locations will be announced next year.

Ambassador Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England, addressed the group gathered for the Ribbon Cutting ceremony, saying: “The Israeli Consulate is thrilled to be supporting the launch of Clark University’s Israel Art Lending Library – the fourth Israel Art Lending Library in New England. Art is the soul of every society. It keeps one’s senses alive and adds color and reason to daily life. The Israeli Art Lending Library is a fantastic way of bringingIsrael into the students’ homes, even though they are thousands of miles away from Israel. We are hoping to enrich Americans’ acquaintance with Israeli society through showcasing its diverse cultural landscape.

