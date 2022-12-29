The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Award-winning Israeli illustrator visits India to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
DECEMBER 29, 2022 13:21
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
(photo credit: Keshab Chandra Manna)
(photo credit: Keshab Chandra Manna)

David Polonsky, one of the most celebrated Israeli illustrators and directors, visited India in November as part of the initiatives to mark thirty years of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Best known for his adaptation of Anne Frank’s “Diary Of A Young Girl” into a graphic novel and the designs of the animated movie “Waltz with Bashir,” Polonsky’s work ranges from illustrations for newspapers, magazines, and children’s books, to stage and cinema design.

“David Polonsky is one of the top illustrators in Israel and his works are known all over the world,” said Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon. “His visual language is delightful, deep and unique. We are very happy that he is visiting India. We hope this will further boost Israel – India culture ties.”

(credit: Keshab Chandra Manna) (credit: Keshab Chandra Manna)

During his time in India, the artist took part in several events.

He attended the Tata Literature Live and The Mumbai LitFest in Mumbai, offering a session on the creative process of adapting the diary to comics and conducting a workshop on “Drawing from Memory - Illustrations of the everyday".

Kolkata-based Meta Arts - a culture production company - and Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, an institute that provides professional education and technical expertise in the art and technique of film-making and television production also hosted Polonsky.

Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, is the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal and one of the most populous Indian cities.

Credit - Keshab Chandra MannaCredit - Keshab Chandra Manna

Polonsky conducted a workshop with students of the Comics Studies programme at Jadavpur University in the city. This was followed by an Artists Adda on the history of illustrations in Bengal and Israel at the Harrington Street Arts Centre. The event was attended by writers, illustrators, literature entrepreneurs, academics and culture commentators.

The adda offered an opportunity of sharing experiences, facts and anecdotes related to graphic novels, comics, long-form illustration and their impact on contemporary Bengali and Israeli society.

“This is the first visit of Polonsky to India,” said Reuma Mantzur, Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Israel in India. “He represents the long chain of creative artists from Israel, who find India as a source of inspiration.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags arts cinema india Magazine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by