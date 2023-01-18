The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Rekindling Jewish memories of Macedonia

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JANUARY 18, 2023 15:32
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
The artist, his wife, Ambassador Dan Oryan and dr. Rachel-Shelly Levy-Drummer (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in North Macedonia)
The artist, his wife, Ambassador Dan Oryan and dr. Rachel-Shelly Levy-Drummer
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in North Macedonia)

Dan Oryan, Director of the Balkans Region for the Foreign Ministry, served as Ambassador of Israel to North Macedonia for seven years. During that period, he organized many activities to memorialize the Jewish community that lived in Macedonia before the Holocaust. In March 1943, the 7,144 Jews of North Macedonia were rounded up by the Nazis and sent to Treblinka. Only 200 Macedonian Jews survived the war.

During his tenure as ambassador, Oryan initiated an annual March of the Living held on March 11 in the city of Bitola, where some 800 Jewish families lived until the German invasion of Yugoslavia in April 1941. The March concluded at the entrance to the Jewish cemetery, with the March participants, composed of Jews, Christians, and Muslims, singing “Light a Candle” by Sarit Hadad in Hebrew, English and Macedonian. As part of the commemorative activities, the Embassy also organized a hackathon in the city called “Bitalon,” in which city youth developed new and innovative ways to remember the city’s Jewish community.

Oryan also organized the cleaning and maintaining of the Jewish cemetery in Bitola, bringing delegations from Israel, Germany the US and other countries to help maintain the burial ground, which contains 4,000 graves dating from the Spanish Inquisition until the Holocaust.

In early November, the city of Jerusalem dedicated a pomegranate memorial to the Jews of Macedonia at the Sherover Promenade. The 2.6-meter-high memorial, also initiated by Oryan,  was created by artist Zoe Sever and the Artdigroup Group and contains the names of the 280 Jewish families who lived in Macedonia before the Holocaust. Using NFC (near-field communication) technology, visitors can point their phones at specific locations on the glass and ceramic sculpture to view stories of the community, together with a film from Yad Vashem.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


