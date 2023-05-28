An Israeli art exhibit was hosted in the Czech Chamber of Deputies in March to shed light on the plague of violence against women. The initiative was organized by deputy ambassador Roni Abramson from the Embassy of Israel in Prague in cooperation with the Women for Women group. It was held under the aegis of Czech lower house chairwoman Markéta Pekarová Adamová, parliament member Michal Zuna and the Israeli ambassador Anna Azari.

Titled “She Has Gone” and created by Israeli documentary filmmaker Keren Goldstein Yehezkel, the installation is designed to let a silent cry on behalf of all the innocent victims murdered for being women.

DCM Roni Abramson during the opening nightAmbassador Anna Azari at the opening night (credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)

International figures show that every year some 47,000 girls and women are killed by partners or family members, affecting hundreds of thousands of households around the world.

Originally presented at the official Resident of the President of Israel in 2017, “She has gone” then traveled to the Knesset, police headquarters, government institutions, universities and cultural centers across Israel, and later to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, China, Washington, Cyprus, Greece, Costa Rica and Aruba.

The exhibit features items of clothing, each connected to the story of a woman, often a mother, who fell victim to violence. Each piece bears information about the date of the death, the way the woman was murdered, and the length of the sentence for those of the perpetrators who were punished for the crime.

The dress of Czech writer Simona Monyova who was killed by her husband in Brno in 2011 was included in the display in Prague, which was inaugurated on International Women's Day