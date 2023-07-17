Israeli Art makes a splash in Houston

An exhibition of Israeli art was inaugurated at the Off The Wall Gallery in Houston, Texas, in May. The initiative was organized by the Israeli Consulate to the Southwest, as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel.

Titled “Homeland/Moledet,” the exhibition featured pieces of both Israeli artists and American artists whose work is inspired by Israeli and Jewish themes.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate our independence in a very unique and special way with an exhibit that showcases the diversity and uniqueness of Israeli art,” Livia Link-Raviv, consul general of Israel to the Southwest United States, told local Jewish paper JHV.

Consul General Livia Link-Raviv with artists Kfir Moyal (left) and Natan Elkanovich. (credit: Guy Philip Tubbs Photography)

“The word Moledet, or Homeland, is a very meaningful, significant and sometimes heavy word for us but very present in our day-to-day, in our identity and, therefore, present in our art, because art reflects society,” she added.

The exhibition features works by self-taught painter, sculptor and photographer Ilan Adar, installation artist, Dorit Levinstein, pop artist Kfir Moyal, painter Mei H. Nelson, ceramic artist Rina Peleg, contemporary media artist Charles Fazzino, painter Natan Elkanovich and more.

The inauguration of the exhibition was attended by Link-Raviv, consul Elad Shoshan, cultural attaché Reut Bonfil, and the owner of the gallery Mimi Sperber, as well as many guests from other consulates in the city and members of the Jewish community. Moyal and Elkanovich also participated in the event.