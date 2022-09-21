The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2022

Who are the world’s most influential Jews?

The leaders, the innovators, the creators and the influencers.

Each year, The Jerusalem Post highlights the individuals from across the Jewish nation who are doing big things in government and politics, art, medicine, science, technology and philanthropy.

The edition has come to be one of the most-read all year long.

The Top 50 Most Influential Jews is printed in a prestigious, glossy magazine format and distributed inside The Jerusalem Post Rosh Hashanah edition, which is purchased by more than 60,000 households each year.

In addition, we upload the entire magazine to our website, jpost.com, where it can be seen by our 8 to 10 million unique monthly readers.

Finally, the Top 50 Most Influential Jews for many serves almost as a “coffee table” edition and is kept and referenced by Jewish leaders around the world.

Who made the list last year? Click here to find out.