The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2021

JFNA works to ensure the safety of Jews, in North America and Ukraine

No. 26 on The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2022: Jewish Federations of North America's (JFNA) Eric Fingerhut and Julie Platt.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:45

Updated: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 08:00
JFNA's Eric Fingerhut and Julie Platt. (photo credit: JFNA)
JFNA's Eric Fingerhut and Julie Platt.
(photo credit: JFNA)

In February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) launched an emergency fundraising campaign across its 146-member federations the following day.

Its goal was $20 million but within two weeks the federations reached it, and two weeks later surpassed $40m. Half a year into the war, they’ve raised close to $75m. for the relief of Ukrainian Jews. 

To people who are familiar with JFNA, this is not surprising. The 90-year-old organization has vast experience in emergency campaigns. During the Second Lebanon War, in 2006, for example, American federations raised over $300m. to help rebuild northern Israel.

At the helm of these efforts are two people: Eric Fingerhut, the president and CEO of JFNA, and Julie Platt, the new chairwoman of the group’s board of trustees.

Eric Fingerhut (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Eric Fingerhut (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Who is Eric Fingerhut?

A former congressman, state senator, CEO of Hillel International, and head of Ohio’s system of public universities and colleges, Fingerhut is a strong believer in the power of institutions and the change they can effect.

“Because of the support we provide every year, this strong infrastructure is capable of responding to a major crisis like what is happening in Ukraine,” he said. “When the fighting broke out, those organizations were already on the ground with professional staff and had the resources and strong local relationships. They have contacts, they know what the leaders in the Jewish communities need, and of course, in the case of the Jewish Agency, they can bring them to Israel and, in any case, help and support refugees in the border countries to which they have fled.”

Who is Julie Platt?

Platt, from Los Angeles, came to her new role after years of experience in the Jewish nonprofit sphere, including as chairwoman of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and of the Foundation for Jewish Camp.

She told The Jerusalem Post that one of her main goals as JFNA chair is to “work hard to grow the relationship between the Diaspora and Israel.”

“Sadly, out of the crisis, we’ve seen how we’re all working together in the same direction to solve so many things that affect the broader Jewish community, from the crisis in Ukraine to the fight against antisemitism. All of us are trying to work together toward the security issues that we face in North America right now that have been very much supported and addressed [by] our friends and partners in the Jewish Agency,” she said.

Dealing with threats to North American Jewish communities

And the threat to the physical safety of North America’s Jewish communities is without a doubt at the top of JFNA’s mission statement. During the past three years, the organization has operated the LiveSecure campaign, in which tens of millions of dollars have been raised to cover the security of Jewish facilities across North America.

“We want to build a security umbrella that will cover every community in North America – and that’s an urgent need for us because violence can break out anywhere,” Fingerhut explained. “There has been an increase in antisemitic statements and hatred of Jews spread on social media in recent years. This reinforces the threat to us, and all Jewish federations must work collaboratively because we will not be able to meet this challenge alone.”

The challenges are not going away. Antisemitism is continuing. Just last month, the NYPD said it was increasing police patrols in some parts of New York, due to a rise in attacks, and the Ukraine war has been ongoing for more than six months since the Russian invasion began.

Fingerhut’s and Platt’s leadership will continue to be tested in the coming year. Their ability to garner widespread support among diverse and politically divided Jewish communities will not be simple. So far, though, they have proven their worth.



Tags American Jewry influential jewish people influential jews jerusalem post most influential jews jewish influence most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews Jewish Federations of North America Most Influential People Eric Fingerhut
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by