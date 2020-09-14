The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Israel's best NBA prospect ever?

#50: Our man in the NBA: Deni Avdija

By Uriel Sturm  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 00:00
Deni Avdija, 18, has all the tools to become the next Israeli basketball player to play in the NBA (photo credit: REUTERS)
Deni Avdija, 18, has all the tools to become the next Israeli basketball player to play in the NBA
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The sport of basketball has given Israelis many illustrious moments throughout the years. But it’s never given them a bona fide National Basketball Association superstar. Deni Avdija has a good chance of altering that narrative.
The 19-year-old Avdija (pronounced Av-DEE-ya) is currently in North America as he prepares for the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft, where he is widely expected to be selected in one of the top five or 10 picks. The 6-foot-9 (2.06-meter) son of former Serbian pro hoopster Zufer Avdija, Deni is slated to be the highest-chosen Israeli ever.
The first Sabra to play in the NBA was Omri Casspi, selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 23rd pick of the 2009 draft. The Holon native spent a decade in the NBA and featured in close to 600 games, but never played in the postseason.

No. 49: Zionist 2020 >>>
Full list >>>
The second Israeli to play in the NBA was Gal Mekel, who was not drafted but signed as a free agent and played for the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans between 2013 and 2015.
Back in 2006 Lior Eliyahu and Yotam Halperin were both picked in the second round of the NBA draft. However, neither played in the NBA.
The first Israeli ever to be picked in the draft was Doron Sheffer, who was chosen by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 36th pick after having starred with the University of Connecticut.
Another Israeli who was close to having played in the NBA was Oded Katash, who is now the head coach of Hapoel Jerusalem. Katash had come to terms to join the New York Knicks in the summer of 1998, but the NBA lockout forced Katash to return to play with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and he never ended up appearing at Madison Square Garden.
But here comes Avdija, who recently helped Maccabi Tel Aviv capture its 54th Israeli championship and was voted as the league’s youngest-ever Most Valuable Player. The versatile wingman was consistent throughout the season, averaging 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in over 27 minutes per game, providing on- and off-court leadership in both local play and the Euroleague.
Last summer, Avdija propelled the Israel Under-20 National Team to the European Championship and earned the MVP award as the tournament’s outstanding player.
This spring when Avdija declared his intention to join the NBA in 2020, he said: “Despite the difficult times that we are in during these days, dreams and hopes can still be attained. It’s my privilege to tell you that I am planning on reaching one of my dreams.” Avdija’s coaches and teammates have also reflected with pride on the growth and maturity of his game.
“I love playing with Deni,” said Amar’e Stoudemire. “I love seeing and playing with a young guy with high expectations. It makes me work harder and want to work with him.” Tel Aviv coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos calls Avdija a “multifaceted weapon,” and that is what has attracted NBA scouts. While he displays typical European fundamentals on both ends of the floor, he also plays with an American swagger and finesse that are rare in international prospects.
At the beginning of April, Avdija was inducted into the Israel Defense Forces and will complete his service in North America with the designation of an “Exceptional Athlete.” As he takes the next big leap in his sporting career, Israel is also very much at the forefront of his mind, and Avdija knows that he will be viewed as a symbol of the Holy Land and of blue-and-white basketball.
“I am about to embark on a new mission where I hope to represent the State of Israel, my family and myself with honor and pride.... I also want to thank all of the Israeli basketball fans who believed in me and supported me throughout the years; all of this couldn’t have happened without you.”


Tags influential jewish people most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by