The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

The first Haredi and Ethiopian women in Knesset

#26: Breaking glass ceilings: Pnina Tamano Shata and Omer Yankelevich

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 00:00
(L-R) Pnina Tamano-Shata and Omer Yankelevich (Photo credits: Marc Israel Sellem / Flash 90) (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
(L-R) Pnina Tamano-Shata and Omer Yankelevich (Photo credits: Marc Israel Sellem / Flash 90)
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Israel faces a turning point in its history amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s diplomatic successes this year.
“We see a huge awakening of aliyah that we haven’t seen since the 1990s,” says Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shata. Tamano-Shata is Israel’s first government minister from the Ethiopian Jewish community, a milestone in history that she says is a recognition of the community and the Jewish people’s accomplishment here.
Tamano-Shata was joined in this year’s unity government and Knesset by another first, Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich is also the first ultra-Orthodox woman to run a ministry. Yankelevich sees a unique opportunity today for a different kind of dialogue, not only as the first ultra-Orthodox woman in the Knesset but also an opportunity “to connect the entire Jewish people to a unifying and inclusive discourse, to talk about what unites us and not what separates.” These two groundbreaking women from two different communities represent the diverse face of Israel and are contributing to influencing Israel’s role in the world and the Jewish people’s successful journey in the world. In late August, Tamano-Shata was one of the many victims of COVID-19 in Israel and she spoke to The Jerusalem Post from her home while recuperating.
No. 25: Israel's cycling philanthropist >>>
No. 27: Opposition to Netanyahu >>>
Full list >>>
“The desire to come to Israel in the Jewish world during the pandemic illustrates how the Jewish community sees how important Israel is, and my office is working closely on their right to aliyah,” she says. She estimates that 12,000 olim may arrive this year with an additional 70,000 to 90,000 estimated to come next year.
“We see many families preparing to come as groups… I feel this is an historic period.”
Born in Ethiopia in 1981, she made the harsh journey through Sudan as a child to Israel as part of Operation Moses in 1984. An attorney, she was active in radio and media and as a social activist in the 2000s. She worked with at-risk youth and on empowering women and in the battle against racism in Israeli society. After service as Channel 1’s legal correspondent she ran for Knesset with the Yesh Atid party in 2012. She became the first Ethiopian woman to serve in the Knesset that year.
A deputy speaker and member of the Knesset lobby for the advancement of Ethiopians in Israel, she was also outspoken during the anti-racism protests in 2015. As part of that, she played a key role in the government’s efforts to address inequalities in Israeli society, discrimination against Ethiopians by law enforcement and in the armed forces. She served on various committees, including the committee on the rights of the child and in the 20th Knesset she established the Lobby for Prevention of Violence Against Women. She also fought for strengthening the periphery in Israel and for aiding distressed neighborhoods and working to strengthen relations with the Diaspora.
For her activism she was awarded the 2016 Unsung Hero Award, which is given by an organization led by Martin Luther King III. She returned to the Knesset in 2018 and joined the Blue and White Party in the recent elections. In May 2020 she became Aliyah and Absorption Minister. She says that a unity government is important for Israel today as we face an era of internal disputes and the country needs unity on the national level to confront challenges.
“COVID-19 is a challenge for humanity and we can overcome it together,” she says.
Tamano-Shata takes pride in working with those seeking to make aliyah, saying it is important for Israel to be here for olim at this time in history.
“Every Jew knows that their homeland is open to them and consulates are providing services even during the COVID-19 restrictions. We do interviews by Zoom and speak with the Foreign Ministry. Aliyah never stops.”
There are many hurdles for Israel this year, including the need to pass a budget and keep the unity government together. Tamano-Shata says it is important to continue this unity and to help provide olim with opportunities throughout the country to make them feel welcome and at home.
FOR YANKELEVICH, the year has also had its challenges and opportunities. On August 28 she spoke with Elie Rosen, president of the Jewish community in Granz, Austria, after a hate crime against Rosen. Days before she had spoken virtually with Spanish-speaking Jews through an event hosted by the Chabad Center for Young people in Buenos Aires. The event included participants from 20 countries. On August 21, she also participated in a pre-Shabbat event with Jews from the United Arab Emirates.
“It is so exciting to begin this new chapter for both our countries,” she said.
It was an unprecedented moment as Israel and the UAE were normalizing relations and the first flight was Israel to Abu Dhabi on August 31 was being prepped.
“We in the State of Israel have been waiting for this historic moment for many years.”
As such, Yankelevich is serving as minister at a turning point in history, not only in terms of Diaspora relations but also in Israel’s own relations with the Middle East.
Yankelevich, like Tamano-Shata, is a member of the Blue and White Party. Born in 1978, she grew up in Tel Aviv but now lives in Beit Shemesh. Yankelevich received an masters degree from Bar-Ilan and also studied in England at Gateshead Seminary. A former chief of staff of the director general of the Ministry of Social Equality, she was a legal assistant to Judge Ram Winograd and founded the Just Begun Foundation to push for social projects in the periphery. She is married and a mother of five children. Both Tamano-Shata and Yankelevich, therefore, not only represent the diversity of Israel, but have committed to reducing inequality and supporting poorer communities that are not in the hi-tech center of the country. They both conduct outreach with communities abroad and represent the mosaic of a strong and diverse Israel.
Yankelevich did not aspire to be in politics but through her social activism she was encouraged to run for the Knesset.
“I was faced with a dilemma – where could I have more influence on issues that were important to me? Before I got into politics I saw how hard it was to work to produce social impact and I realized that if you want to create real change to promote policy and have an impact, politics is a significant tool.” She wants to break glass ceilings and help promote women from the periphery or sectors outside the mainstream, helping integration in Israeli society.
“For each sector we should provide equal tools and opportunities for all,” she said.
She sees overcoming the current COVID-19 crisis as well as addressing growing gaps in Israeli society as among Israel’s challenges.
“The state must prioritize the integration of populations from the social periphery. Not to ‘do them a favor’ in affirmative action, but to give them tools so that they can deal as equals,” Yankelevich said.
Toward that end she hopes to work to improve connections between Israel and the Diaspora. She said that current detachment between Israel and the Diaspora is a challenge and a threat to preserving the Jewish people. While Yankelevich does not see herself as having been elected as a representative of the ultra-Orthodox public, she stands before the public as someone who can help all populations and listen to the unique needs of all, she said.
 


Tags influential jewish people most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by