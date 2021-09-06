From rags to riches: The Jewish mind behind WhatsApp

Jan Koum is your typical rags-to-riches success story, and considering that he co-founded Israel’s most popular media application, that title does not go undeserving.
Koum was the mind behind WhatsApp, the messenger application that, for over a decade, has taken the world by storm. While Koum once stood in line for food stamps, he is now worth $10.8 billion. Israelis in particular find WhatsApp to be central to their lives.
The Ukrainian billionaire began his life outside of Kyiv and left for California amid a troubling sociopolitical state in the region, as well as rising antisemitism.
Ironically, he was initially rejected from working for Facebook. Once Apple launched the App Store, he thought of WhatsApp, but it was far different from what it is today: then it was simply a platform of user statuses.
A few users downloaded the initial version and used it to share statuses, which would be sent to their contacts. This developed into a form of communication, as people started to chat over statuses in a “reply” option. Soon it was an instant messaging platform taking the world by storm.
He sold the platform, which now houses over 2 billion users, to Facebook for $22b. in cash and stock in 2014.
He founded the Koum Family Foundation, which works primarily as a philanthropic venture.
According to Jewish Insider, the foundation donated over $19 million to Jewish causes in 2018 alone.
He has voiced opposition to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the past, commenting on a Facebook post by StandWithUs in 2015 that pointed out apparent hypocrisy of BDS supporters, calling the post “priceless.”