The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

From rags to riches: The Jewish mind behind WhatsApp

No. 20: Jan Koum

By TAMAR BEERI  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
Whatsapp co-founder and CEO Jan Koum (photo credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP)
Whatsapp co-founder and CEO Jan Koum
(photo credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP)
Jan Koum is your typical rags-to-riches success story, and considering that he co-founded Israel’s most popular media application, that title does not go undeserving.
Koum was the mind behind WhatsApp, the messenger application that, for over a decade, has taken the world by storm. While Koum once stood in line for food stamps, he is now worth $10.8 billion. Israelis in particular find WhatsApp to be central to their lives.
The Ukrainian billionaire began his life outside of Kyiv and left for California amid a troubling sociopolitical state in the region, as well as rising antisemitism.
Ironically, he was initially rejected from working for Facebook. Once Apple launched the App Store, he thought of WhatsApp, but it was far different from what it is today: then it was simply a platform of user statuses.
A few users downloaded the initial version and used it to share statuses, which would be sent to their contacts. This developed into a form of communication, as people started to chat over statuses in a “reply” option. Soon it was an instant messaging platform taking the world by storm.
He sold the platform, which now houses over 2 billion users, to Facebook for $22b. in cash and stock in 2014.
He founded the Koum Family Foundation, which works primarily as a philanthropic venture.
According to Jewish Insider, the foundation donated over $19 million to Jewish causes in 2018 alone.
He has voiced opposition to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the past, commenting on a Facebook post by StandWithUs in 2015 that pointed out apparent hypocrisy of BDS supporters, calling the post “priceless.”


Tags Facebook WhatsApp Apple
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by