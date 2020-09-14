The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Speaking out about the Holocaust

#44: A woman of worth: Liliana Segre

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 00:00
Liliana Segre (photo credit: REUTERS)
Liliana Segre
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Milanese-born Auschwitz survivor Liliana Segre, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday, is recognized as an Italian patriot, so much so that in 2018, President Sergio Matarella named her a Senator for life.
Segre’s mother died when she was a baby, and she was raised by her father and his parents.
The family was secular, and Segre barely knew she was Jewish until after November, 1938, when the Italian racial decrees were enacted.

No. 43: Fighting for us at Facebook >>>
No. 45: Christian Birthright >>>
Full list >>>
Segre experienced the evils of antisemitism while still in elementary school. Under the racial laws, Jews were excluded from public office and higher education, and were deprived of many of their civil rights.
After a brief period of persecution, Segre’s father, Antonio, obtained false documents and hid her with friends.
Milan is only 166 kilometers from the Swiss border, and Segre’s father planned to get them to safety in the neighboring neutral country.
They left Milan on December 10, 1943, but Swiss border guards denied them entry. They were arrested in Italy the following day, and after more than a month’s detention in different places, were deported to Auschwitz.
When the war ended in 1945, Segre was 15 years old and alone. Her father and his parents had been murdered. The traumatic reminder for the rest of her days, of her time in Auschwitz , including a death march to Ravensbruck, was the tattooed number on her arm 75190.
Following her liberation by the Red Army, Segre returned to Italy to rebuild her life. Fortunately, her maternal grandparents had survived the war, and she moved in with them. They were her only surviving relatives. In 1948, Segre met her husband Alfredo Belli Paci, a Catholic dissident who had been sent to a Nazi concentration camp for refusing to join Republica Sociale Italiana, which was a German puppet state The couple had two children.
Like many Holocaust survivors, Segre refrained for decades from speaking about her wartime travails. But at some stage in the early 1990s, she realized that no newspaper article, no history book, no television documentary could make as great an impact as a real live survivor. Segre, who had never imagined that there was a difference between her and non-Jewish students until she was expelled from elementary school only because she was Jewish, began visiting schools throughout Italy to tell her story. Following the honor conferred upon her by Materella, she proposed the establishment of a parliamentary control commission on racism, antisemitism and incitement to hatred and violence. Legislation to this effect was enacted, and unfortunately had the opposite effect. Right-wing radicals began a hate mail campaign on social media, and the threats against Segre’s life were such that she had to have permanent police protection.
In addition to telling her own story and the stories of some of those who were with her in Auschwitz, Segre has given numerous interviews to Italian and international media, has contributed to documentary films and this year and on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Segre was invited by David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, to address it on this historic occasion, and was given a standing ovation.


Tags influential jewish people most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by