The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Bringing young Christian leaders to Israel

#45: The Christian Birthright: Rivka Kidron

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 00:00
Rivka Kidron (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rivka Kidron
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rivka Kidron is the cofounder of Passages and a member of its board of directors. Her inspiration and passion for establishing Passages was born out of her role as adviser for Diaspora and Christian affairs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 2009-2013, managing key relationships with global Jewish and Christian leaders.
Passages, which she established together with Robert Nicholson, is the only program of its kind that brings thousands of young Christian leaders to Israel every year to discover the deep roots of their faith, engage with modern-day Israel and develop the leadership skills necessary to make a meaningful impact on their campuses and communities.

No. 44: Holocaust hero >>>
No. 46: Settler leaders >>>
Full list >>>
Since its inception in 2015, Passages trips have inspired and educated more than 7,000 Christian students from 600 universities and colleges with its wide-ranging leadership development and alumni engagement programs. Due to the program’s high rate of effectiveness in strengthening participants’ faith, leadership capabilities and career trajectories, Passages is set to bring thousands more students to Israel.
Prior to joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Kidron spent several years in the private sector working in the venture capital and hi-tech industries. Leveraging her expertise and connections with Israel’s top political and business leadership, Kidron also runs a firm that is known for creating exclusive, content-driven Israel travel programs for organizations, foundations, government, investors and business leaders from around the globe.
Kidron, who was born in New York and made aliyah as a child, holds a B.A. in Economics and an M.A. in Public Management from Bar-Ilan University. 


Tags influential jewish people most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by