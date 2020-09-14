Bringing young Christian leaders to Israel



Passages, which she established together with Robert Nicholson, is the only program of its kind that brings thousands of young Christian leaders to Israel every year to discover the deep roots of their faith, engage with modern-day Israel and develop the leadership skills necessary to make a meaningful impact on their campuses and communities.

Since its inception in 2015, Passages trips have inspired and educated more than 7,000 Christian students from 600 universities and colleges with its wide-ranging leadership development and alumni engagement programs. Due to the program’s high rate of effectiveness in strengthening participants’ faith, leadership capabilities and career trajectories, Passages is set to bring thousands more students to Israel.

Prior to joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Kidron spent several years in the private sector working in the venture capital and hi-tech industries. Leveraging her expertise and connections with Israel’s top political and business leadership, Kidron also runs a firm that is known for creating exclusive, content-driven Israel travel programs for organizations, foundations, government, investors and business leaders from around the globe.

Kidron, who was born in New York and made aliyah as a child, holds a B.A. in Economics and an M.A. in Public Management from Bar-Ilan University.

Rivka Kidron is the cofounder of Passages and a member of its board of directors. Her inspiration and passion for establishing Passages was born out of her role as adviser for Diaspora and Christian affairs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 2009-2013, managing key relationships with global Jewish and Christian leaders.