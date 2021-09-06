The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Russell Robinson: Zionist movement has reached an inflection point

No. 41: Russell F. Robinson

By STEVE LINDE  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
Russell Robinson (photo credit: Courtesy)
Russell Robinson
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Russell F. Robinson is the charismatic CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA and has succeeded in making the organization one of the top-rated charities in the United States, and the leading organization for the land and people of Israel.
Ranked on The Jerusalem Post’s list of the World’s 50 Most Influential Jews, Robinson has been featured in best-selling management books and regularly appears on TV, radio, and in print media.
Robinson has served as CEO of JNF-USA (which is a separate organization from the Israel-based KKL-JNF) since 1998, when at 41 he became the youngest CEO in its history. He has overseen the organization’s groundbreaking One Billion Dollar Roadmap to develop the Negev and Galilee, and its meteoric rise to the $100 million charity it has become today.
He works tirelessly, traveling around the US and Israel to meet with the organization’s partners and affiliates, to ensure that JNF-USA’s vision and philanthropic investment is more relevant and meaningful today than ever before, particularly among its growing 22-40-year-old JNFuture leadership division.
Today, almost 120 years after it was founded, JNF-USA is unparalleled in the Jewish philanthropic world. Its strategic vision has been, and always will be, to ensure a strong, secure, and prosperous future for the land and people of Israel.
Everything JNF-USA does – every project, initiative and campaign – is integral to the organization’s vision of building and connecting to Israel. JNF-USA plants trees, builds houses and parks, sources water solutions, buys fire trucks, and improves the lives of people with special needs. In addition, JNF-USA works to boost tourism, support aliyah, promote Zionist education and engagement, build medical centers and trauma centers, fund agricultural and culinary research, and run a high school semester study abroad program in Israel.
A sixth-generation American Jew, Robinson grew up in El Paso, Texas, though his family first laid down its American roots in Petersburg, Virginia, after emigrating from Alsace-Lorraine in the late 1700s.
In an interview with The Jerusalem Report earlier this year,  Robinson said that the Zionist movement has reached an inflection point, and now more than ever, “we must reclaim the word ‘Zionism.’”
“For too long, those who support Zionism have let others who have no interest in Israel’s future control the narrative,” Robinson said. “We want to spark a new conversation about Zionism and bring people from across the political and religious spectrum together. We have already started the conversation at share.jnf.org, where we are celebrating the beauty and diversity that is Zionism in the 21st century.”
Under the slogan, #ThisIsZionism, JNF-USA has invited people from across the globe to join in the conversation and share their photographs to show the many faces of Zionism.
Robinson noted that JNF-USA is building a 20-acre World Zionist Village in Beersheba, which in his words, is “the biggest project ever in the Jewish world that will bring together Zionists from around the world for the greatest conversation ever had about Zionism.”


Tags JNF diaspora JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by