The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Israel's WHO scientists playing a key role in making the world healthier

#13 - Who's Who at WHO: Dorit Nitzan and Sinaia Netanyahu

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 00:00
(L-R) Sinia Netanyahu and Dorit Nitzan (photo credit: Courtesy)
(L-R) Sinia Netanyahu and Dorit Nitzan
(photo credit: Courtesy)
There are only two Israelis with senior positions at the World Health Organization and they are both top women scientists.
Dr. Dorit Nitzan has been a part of WHO for more than 15 years. Today, she serves as the organization’s European Region Health Emergencies coordinator. In September, she was joined by Israel’s former chief scientist of the Environmental Protection Ministry, Dr. Sinaia Netanyahu, who was named the head of the Program for Environmental and Health Impact at the WHO’s Europe office.
The European region has 53 member states, including Israel, with about 880 million inhabitants.
No. 12: COVID-19 combatants >>>
No. 14: The foreign officer >>>
Full list >>>
“I am so happy that Sinaia joined because for years I was looking to have a sister or brother from Israel,” Nitzan told The Jerusalem Post from her headquarters in Copenhagen. “I felt we needed more representation, and we still have places for more people and good professionals to come and join us.”
On the announcement of Netanyahu’s appointment, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “For the last several years, the Foreign Ministry has been involved in efforts to incorporate Israelis into various positions at the UN and UN agencies. The choice of Dr. Netanyahu to the post is great news in this regard and an important milestone.” Netanyahu told the Post that understanding the connection between exposure to environmental hazards and their impact on public health is a critical and important link to building an effective environmental health policy.
“We face many challenges in the fields of air pollution, climate change, chemicals, waste, green area, urbanity and environmental inequality – all of which have an impact on human health and well-being,” she explained, adding that WHO research reports that as many as 20% of all deaths in the European region are a result of the environment, such as air or noise pollution.
She said that there are many differences among countries in the European region and in her new role she hopes to try to harmonize between them. She also said that WHO has issued several policy papers on environmental impact issues over the years and she hopes she will be able to add to them.
During Netanyahu’s time at the Environmental Protection Ministry, she put in place a climate change plan, which was approved by the government in 2018.
“Israel having a climate change adaptation program is something I am really proud of. Multiple ministries are now working toward climate change adaptation.”
She also worked closely with the Health Ministry, and specifically with deputy director-general Itamar Grotto, to develop a national environmental health program, which is still on the government’s table for approval. This plan consists of 17 issues related to improving environmental health.
Netanyahu was married to computer scientist Nathan Netanyahu, a first cousin of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Since leaving her ministry, she has become an outspoken critic of government environmental policy.
NITZAN HAS played a key role in the world’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She said that in the beginning it was more of an emergency response and now she is helping countries to live with the virus – “following up and advising governments and health authorities how to tackle it and tailor their responses to their own context.” Her work ranges from community engagement and trust building in some countries, she told the Post, to providing essential health services or ensuring proper protection for the elderly, healthcare workers and others.
“It is extremely complicated, running and responding while trying to prepare for the unknown. We still do not know how long this will stay with us,” she said.
At the same time, she is spending a lot of work on WHO’s solidarity platforms: vaccine development, medicines, rapid testing and resource mobilization.
“We put together all the research and development into one box,” she said.
She noted that one of the greatest challenges from where she sits is what she called “infodemic,” misinformation that is spread about coronavirus through social networks and other means.
“This pandemic was unique because it comes at a time when the world is connected through social media and everything. What worries me a lot is that people don’t trust the government or health professionals.” 
She praised Israel for being among the first countries to really take strong measures against COVID-19 and said that universal healthcare, as Israel has, was found to be key to a strong coronavirus. 


Tags environment medicine influential jewish people most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews Coronavirus WHO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by