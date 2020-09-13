Israel's WHO scientists playing a key role in making the world healthier

There are only two Israelis with senior positions at the World Health Organization and they are both top women scientists.

Dr. Dorit Nitzan has been a part of WHO for more than 15 years. Today, she serves as the organization’s European Region Health Emergencies coordinator. In September, she was joined by Israel’s former chief scientist of the Environmental Protection Ministry, Dr. Sinaia Netanyahu, who was named the head of the Program for Environmental and Health Impact at the WHO’s Europe office.

On the announcement of Netanyahu's appointment, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "For the last several years, the Foreign Ministry has been involved in efforts to incorporate Israelis into various positions at the UN and UN agencies. The choice of Dr. Netanyahu to the post is great news in this regard and an important milestone." Netanyahu told the Post that understanding the connection between exposure to environmental hazards and their impact on public health is a critical and important link to building an effective environmental health policy. "I am so happy that Sinaia joined because for years I was looking to have a sister or brother from Israel," Nitzan told The Jerusalem Post from her headquarters in Copenhagen. "I felt we needed more representation, and we still have places for more people and good professionals to come and join us."

“We face many challenges in the fields of air pollution, climate change, chemicals, waste, green area, urbanity and environmental inequality – all of which have an impact on human health and well-being,” she explained, adding that WHO research reports that as many as 20% of all deaths in the European region are a result of the environment, such as air or noise pollution.

She said that there are many differences among countries in the European region and in her new role she hopes to try to harmonize between them. She also said that WHO has issued several policy papers on environmental impact issues over the years and she hopes she will be able to add to them.

During Netanyahu’s time at the Environmental Protection Ministry, she put in place a climate change plan, which was approved by the government in 2018.

“Israel having a climate change adaptation program is something I am really proud of. Multiple ministries are now working toward climate change adaptation.”

She also worked closely with the Health Ministry, and specifically with deputy director-general Itamar Grotto, to develop a national environmental health program, which is still on the government’s table for approval. This plan consists of 17 issues related to improving environmental health.

Netanyahu was married to computer scientist Nathan Netanyahu, a first cousin of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Since leaving her ministry, she has become an outspoken critic of government environmental policy.

NITZAN HAS played a key role in the world’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She said that in the beginning it was more of an emergency response and now she is helping countries to live with the virus – “following up and advising governments and health authorities how to tackle it and tailor their responses to their own context.” Her work ranges from community engagement and trust building in some countries, she told the Post, to providing essential health services or ensuring proper protection for the elderly, healthcare workers and others.

“It is extremely complicated, running and responding while trying to prepare for the unknown. We still do not know how long this will stay with us,” she said.

At the same time, she is spending a lot of work on WHO’s solidarity platforms: vaccine development, medicines, rapid testing and resource mobilization.

“We put together all the research and development into one box,” she said.

She noted that one of the greatest challenges from where she sits is what she called “infodemic,” misinformation that is spread about coronavirus through social networks and other means.