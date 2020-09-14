Innovative women winning over Europe

Four Israeli women – Orit Hashay, Maya Gura, Inna Braverman and Hillary Harel –recently won the prestigious European Women in Tech Award. They were chosen to speak at during London Tech Week on September 2 at the first European Tech Women Event. The event, hosted by the UK’s Department for International Trade Europe Network, was created to inspire, celebrate and connect women working in the technology sector.

The criteria for selecting the participants included experience, inspiration, active promotion of diversity, and serving as “a true example” for women across the world.

No. 37: Antisemitism warriors >>>

No. 39: Torah Temimah >>>

Full list >>> • Orit Hashay is founder and CEO of Brayola, the world’s smartest personal bra shopper. Founded in 2012, it partners leading brands with indie designers to provide personalized lingerie recommendations for women. Prior to Brayola, Hashay founded (and coded) Israel’s most successful wedding site and was awarded Female CEO of the Year 2017 by Geektime.

• Maya Gura is co-founder and CEO of Missbeez, a mobile marketplace for beauty services that aims to match self-employed beauty professionals with busy women. Gura was previously a founding member of PicScout and co-founder of The Gifts Project, a fintech platform acquired by eBay. In 2016, Gura was named Female CEO of the Year 2016 by Geektime. She also acts as a mentor for youth education at She Codes, empowering teachers and principals to become entrepreneurs in their schools.

• Inna Braverman is co-founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, a technology that uses the power of waves to create clean electricity. For Inna, clean electricity is a very personal journey, as she was born two weeks prior to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, and suffered respiratory illness due to pollution in the region, spurring her motivation for sustainability and a cleaner world.

• Hillary Harel is co-founder and CEO of Serenus.AI, an innovative technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve healthcare services while saving on valuable resources. This innovative solution has already been validated in practice and is currently active in Europe and the US with leading healthcare organizations. Prior to starting Serenus.AI, Harel graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and founded many successful start-ups.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });