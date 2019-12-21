25 Jewish Democrats in Congress call on Trump to fire Stephen Miller

Twenty-five Jewish Democratic House members urged President Donald Trump to dismiss his senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

“With America experiencing historic levels of antisemitism, xenophobia, racism, and white supremacy, there should be no place in our government and on any President’s staff for people propagating such views,” the letter says.

In the emails, published by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Miller sent a Breitbart reporter links to VDare, a news website popular with white nationalists, and recommended that she read “The Camp of the Saints,” a racist French novel by Jean Raspail from the 1970s that has become an ideological foundation document for white nationalists. He also railed against the removal of Confederate monuments and flags after a white nationalist, Dylann Roof, opened fire at a South Carolina church and killed nine worshippers.

Miller has helped craft the president’s controversial immigration policies, including the ban on citizens of certain Muslim majority countries and the family separation policy on the southern border. Miller is Jewish and his ancestors were immigrants to the United States.

“Weaponizing antisemitism is incredibly dangerous – by muddying the waters, we are no longer able to see and fight against the real anti-Semites in our midst,” the letter reads.