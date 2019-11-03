25 spiritual advisers pray over Trump's 'unjust' impeachment hearings

A group of 25 pastors and faith leaders reportedly were asked by United States President Donald Trump to lay their hands on him and pray during a meeting with him at the White House on Tuesday, according to Charisma News.



Among the faith leaders was Paula White, Trump's spiritual adviser and a new adviser to the Office of Public Liaison's Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

Other pastors and faith leaders included Jentezen Franklin, Dr. James Dobson, Greg Laurie, Ralph Reed Jr., Jack Graham, Robert Jeffress, Samuel Rodriguez, Tony Perkins and Guillermo Maldonado.Some of the leaders praised the president's "pro-family" and "pro-biblical" values, while others prayed against what they considered "unjust" impeachment hearings.White wrote on Instagram that it was "an honor to be @whitehouse on Tuesday to pray for @realdonaldtrump and our nation!"She mentioned that they were able to discuss the "many great accomplishments" of Trump's leadership."He continues to work tirelessly on behalf of the American people," wrote White. "I call all believers to pray as the Word tells us .. 'if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land' 2 Chronicles 7:14...#prayer #potus #nation #blessed #God #USA #WH."In 2017 on the Jim Bakker Show, White stated Trump has "been raised up by God because God says that he raises up and places all people in places of authority. It is God that raises up a king, it is God that sets one down, and so when you fight against the plan of God, you're fighting against the hand of God," according to Newsweek.Dr. James Dobson and his wife, Shirley, posted photos of the visit to the White House and said that they gathered around the president and prayed for him.Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship wrote that "this White House is very open to the input of what Christians are concerned with and we were forthcoming in meetings with staffers. It was our privilege to pray for the President at the end of our meeting, which he welcomed. To those who would be critical, I would say I would gladly pray for any elected official, regardless of what party they represented. (2 Tim. 2:2) Let's all pray for our leaders and our nation!"Eighty-one percent of white evangelicals voted for Trump in the 2016 elections, according to the Pew Research Center.

