AIPAC, AJC issue rare rebuke of Netanyahu government

America’s largest Israel advocacy organizations issued an extraordinary rebuke of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Friday, responding to his move to ally with an extremist party under intense political pressure ahead of April’s elections.



On Wednesday, Netanyahu supported an agreement between the Jewish Home-National Union Party– a far-Right party by Israel's political standards– and the Otzma Yehudit "Jewish Power" party, an offshoot of a racist political movement that has been designated a terrorist organization abroad and banned from Knesset lists since the 1980s.

The move could see Otzma Yehudit in parliament for the first time and, conceivably, in a governing coalition.The American Jewish Committee vacillated over whether to comment on the unusual development, but ultimately chose to speak out on Friday afternoon. “The views of Otzma Yehudit are are reprehensible,” the organization said. “They do not reflect the core values that are the very foundation of the state of Israel.”Looking ahead to the elections, the group continued, “AJC reaffirms our commitment to Israel’s democratic and Jewish character, which we hope will be the ultimate winners in every election cycle.”Equally unusual was the decision by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, to endorse AJC’s statement in full by retweet.“We agree with AJC,” the powerful lobby stated. “AIPAC has a long-standing policy not to meet with members of this racist and reprehensible party.”The Kahanist movement, founded by the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, considers Arabs and other non-Jews in Israel to be enemies of the state and supports replacing Israel's democratic government with a theocratic structure.Several different groups have spawned from Kahane's racist ideology. Some have outwardly promoted violence, while others have stopped short of publicly proclaiming policies that would get them officially banned from serving in parliament.Otzma falls in the latter category. It has taken a similar strategic approach to the stigma of Kahanist history that neo-fascist groups have navigated in the US and Europe, rebranding as an "alt-right" political movement tonally distinct and subtler than their predecessors.Kahane served in the Knesset for only one term, but his influence has carried long after his tenure and his death by assassination in 1990. He advocated annexation of Gaza and the West Bank, restoring Jewish "sovereignty" over the Temple Mount, limiting the rights of non-Jews to a subclass– or even forcibly removing them from the country– and violence against his political enemies.Today, Otzma Yehudit supports several of these policies, including full Israeli control from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea and cancellation of the Oslo Accords. Party leaders have shied away from calls to violence and mass deportations, but support the forced expulsion of "Arab extremists," avoiding specifics.Kahane was personally accused of plotting various terrorist attacks throughout the 1970s, and his followers continue to face accusations of supporting domestic terrorism and incitement to racism. A massacre of Palestinian Muslims praying in Hebron in 1994, perpetrated by followers of Kahane, led Israel, the US, Canada and the EU to designate Kahane's Kach group as a terrorist entity.

