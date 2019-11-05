AOC says 'sorry' for blocking Dov Hikind on Twitter

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [AOC] settled a lawsuit with former New York assemblyman Dov Hikind out of court. She was supposed to testify in federal court on Tuesday about why she blocked him on Twitter.



In a statement AOC said, "I have reconsidered my decision to block Dov Hikind from my Twitter account. Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them.”

Today was a great victory not only for me, but for citizens and free speech everywhere!



However, the fight against antisemitism and its apologists continues and we need your help to achieve more such victories! Please do your part by visiting https://t.co/7UTMXpMF2f today pic.twitter.com/dtuIP2ClMj — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 4, 2019

Part of the settlement deal required Ocasio-Cortez to issue an apology which said, "In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind. Now and in the future, however, I reserve the right to block users who engage in actual harassment or exploit my personal/campaign account, @AOC, for commercial or other improper purposes.”Hikind held a press conference and called the outcome a "great victory."“She never apologizes,” Hikind said.“So this is rather remarkable that she sincerely apologizes for blocking me. This is a great moment. I hope that more good can come out of this.”He says he doesn't know why she blocked him in the first place.“I knew that I never harassed her, because that’s not what I do, I have a different point of view,” Hikind said.Hikind released his own statement on twitter yesterday saying, "Today was a great victory not only for me, but for citizens and free speech everywhere! However, the fight against antisemitism and its apologists continues, and we need your help to achieve more such victories! Please do your part by visiting AmericansAA.org/donate today."The former assemblyman sued the progressive representative in July, saying she violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Twitter.AOC has 5.7 million Twitter followers and said she's blocked less than 20 people.In August AOC said, “I’ve blocked less than 20 and it’s for harassment, not for political views... While people have a right to say whatever they want, they do not have a right to force me to hear it."

