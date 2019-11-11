NYC Conference
Alabama man arrested for stabbing, deflating 'Baby Trump' balloon

Supporters have raised nearly $50,000 in 24 hours to cover legal fees – much more than expected.

Baby Trump blimp flies at Kongens Nytorv, despite the fact that the U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled his visit to Denmark, in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 2, 2019 (photo credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/VIA REUTERS)
Baby Trump blimp flies at Kongens Nytorv, despite the fact that the U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled his visit to Denmark, in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 2, 2019
(photo credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/VIA REUTERS)
A fundraising campaign to cover legal costs for a man arrested for slashing open a 'Baby Trump' balloon has topped $36,000 in just one day.
The inflatable was being flown by a group of people protesting US President Donald Trump's Sunday visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama,  when local resident Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, ran up and cut an eight-foot slash in the balloon with a knife.
Officers arrested him as he attempted to flee and charged him with felony first-degree criminal mischief. He was later bailed on a $2,500 bond. 
Following his release, Hutchinson posted a Facebook Live video in which he said: "Some liberals tried to come to my hometown and start some trouble. That ain’t happening. I did get arrested. I got charged. That’s all right. I’d do it again given the opportunity.”
A GoFundMe page set up by someone under the name Hoyt Hutchinson was launched Sunday afternoon with a goal of $6,000 to cover legal fees. "Hoyt made sure our beloved president didn’t have to see this disrespectful balloon on the streets of Ttown [sic] today!!" the campaign blurb read.
Within 24 hours, the campaign had topped $36,600. An update to the campaign announced that all proceeds not required for legal fees would be donated to the Trump 2020 campaign.
A second GoFundMe page set up by a supporter raised a further $12,900.
The Baby Trump balloon was first seen over Parliament Square, London, in July 2018 to protest the president's visit to the UK. Since then, a number of replicas have been made and flown in France, Argentina, Ireland and Denmark.
A number of replicas have been made in the US, where they are hired out to protesters around the country by "babysitters," volunteers at the Baby Trump Tour website.
Anti-Trump protesters had raised $7,882 to bring the balloon to a park near the Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of the Alabama-LUS football game, with funds in excess of the $4,500 required for the rental being donated to Equal Justice Initiative.
Robert Kennedy, a volunteer helping with the balloon, said the day had been going smoothly, with some people shouting "Trump 2020" as they passed, while others posing for selfies. Then a man approached, attacked the balloon with a knife and it  immediately began to sag. The man ran away, but was caught by police officers.
In a video posted to Facebook before the event, Hutchinson said: "I’m shaking, I’m so mad right now... I’m fixing to pop this balloon, without a doubt. Stay tuned. This should be interesting.
“I’m going down here to make a scene, so y’all watch the news,” he added. "This is pathetic. I’m fixing to get rowdy.”


