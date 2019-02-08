Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Ann Coulter slams 'Asians, Jews who think they're black' re immigration

The controversial commentator took to twitter to attack Asian-American and Jewish-American reporters, who published that a senior ICE advisor is a Coulter fan.

By
February 8, 2019 12:10
2 minute read.
Controversial right-wing political pundit Ann Coulter

Controversial right-wing political pundit Ann Coulter. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Far-Right supporter and writer Ann Coulter slammed Asian-American reporter Eric Hananoki and Jewish-American reporter Matthew Gertz after a Media Matters report revealed senior US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) advisor is a fan of her work on Thursday. 


Written by Hananoki, the report claims ICE advisor Jon Feere is connected to various white-supremacy groups and lauded extreme views by Coulter on social media, among them describing Muslim immigrants to the US as people who haven't "blown anything up yet" and asking "What's the upside of admitting 250,000 poor, culturally backward, non-English-speaking Muslims every year?" 
    
The report presents various social media posts by Feere from 2015 and 2016, including a selfie of Feere holding a sign saying #bring back Ann Coulter. 

Me at #CPAC2015 today. #BringBackAnnCoulter @AnnCoulter #immigration http://t.co/u2jUApBpu3 pic.twitter.com/EbxtUd5wfP

— Jon Feere (@JonFeere) February 27, 2015

The media matters report could not get a comment from ICE yet asserted that Coulter is "a bigot, especially against Muslim" and that Gertz is too if he supports her views. 
In response, Coulter wrote that "just thought of a new civil right for you guys at Media Matters to celebrate: Asians & Jews who think they're black." Seeming to suggest that only blacks have a right to describe someone as racist, but not Jewish or Asian people. 
She went on to say "Hey black people! Eric Hananoki will tell you what's racist!" 


Coulter enjoys a following of over two million people on her twitter account and wrote 13 books on a variety of issues, from US President Donald Trump to how Liberal ideology, in her view, is bent on deconstructing traditional American values such as Church and family. 


Coulter has described herself as an unabashed Christian and said in a 2007 interview that, as she sees it, "The US is a Christian nation" and that she would want Jews to be "perfected" [by accepting the divinity of Jesus]. 
      


       

February 8, 2019
Who is Bernie Sanders?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

