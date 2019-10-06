Antisemitism, Iran threat highlight need for US-Israel ties: Congresswoman

In light of the growing global antisemitism and the dangers of Iran, it is more important than ever that the US maintains close ties to Israel, leading Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner of Missouri said during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives. She spoke against BDS and promoted the necessity of joint Palestinian-Israeli business ventures over the Green Line.



“Israel is deeply invested in achieving peace in the Middle East and so is the United States of America," she said. "And we will all stand collectively with Israel as they work toward the achievement of this goal,” Wagner, who is a member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, continued.

At “a time of heightened antisemitism that we are seeing across the globe, it is more important than ever that we maintain a strong connection to this very key ally of ours in Israel,” Wagner said. Such a stance is also significant given that Iran is threatening Israel, including through its proxies Hezbollah and Hamas.She was part of a small congressional delegation that traveled to Israel in August on a trip sponsored by the US Israel Education Association (USIEA), an AIPAC partner organization. The trip focused on security issues and the work of the Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry, co-led by Avi Zimmerman of the Ariel settlement and Palestinian Ashraf Jabari of the West Bank city of Hebron. According to the chamber it has a membership of some 250 Israeli and 250 Palestinian business people. Jabari was among a small number of Palestinian entrepreneurs who attended the US led economic workshop in Bahrain.Wagner and other US Republican lawmakers from the House of Representatives on the trip met with Jabari in Hebron. At the end of the day on September 26, they made a presentation to the House regarding the trip and placed a photo of the Jabari meeting in the room.“People to people connection between Israelis and Palestinians are building blocks of the entire peace process,” she said.Wagner was one of the co-sponsors the bi-partisan anti-BDS House Resolution 246.She and the other members of the group have spoken of wanting to bring Jabari to Congress to present an alternative economic vision of how to move forward with Israel, so as to debunk some of the existing myths of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict including the idea that settler-Palestinian business initiatives are harmful.Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers of the state of Washington, who is the Congressional representative to the United Nations General Assembly, said the Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce’s work must be part of the Trump administration’s peace plan. McMorris Rodgers said she planned to discuss the matter with US envoy Jared Kushner and soon-to-retire envoy Jason Greenblatt.McMorris Rodgers noted that Palestinians themselves were working in settler-run industrial parks to produce products that had been targeted for boycott by the Boycott and Divestment Movement because those jobs offered them more opportunities.“That is the reality on the ground, in the West Bank, Jews and Arabs from Israel and Palestine are working and living together today in peace. And I was reminded against today that it is the opportunity,” McMorris said. “The economic relationship must be foundational to peace,” but that cooperation is being strangled by BDS.Representative Bradley Byrne of Alabama said, “Perhaps our struggles over the last 20 years to create a two-state solution there has blinded us from the fact that this is really about people, its not about lines drawn on a piece of paper.”US Republican Representative Phil Roe of Tennessee, who also attended the trip, told Congress, that the PA was not using its money to help the Palestinian people and that instead it was going to pay stipends to terrorists and their families. In such circumstances, he said, it is difficult to get to a peaceful resolution.

