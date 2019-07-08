Artist who drew antisemitic cartoon invited to White House

antisemitic cartoon 224..
(photo credit: Courtesy ADL)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An artist who drew a cartoon that showed U.S. government officials as puppets of George Soros and the Rothschilds says he has been invited to the White House by President Donald Trump.
The Anti-Defamation League called
Ben Garrison’s 2017 cartoon “blatantly anti-Semitic” and said that “the thrust of the cartoon is clear: (then-National Security Advisor H.R.) McMaster is merely a puppet of a Jewish conspiracy.”
The cartoon, which the ADL said was commissioned by right-wing radio host Mike Cernovich, shows liberal Jewish philanthropist George Soros pulling the strings of McMaster and former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus. Above Soros, a green hand labeled “Rothschilds,” the well-known Jewish banking family, manipulates him.
Cernovich is known for starting the “Pizzagate
” conspiracy theory, which claimed that the Clintons were running a pedophile ring in the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant.
The Rothschilds often appear in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, which have them running a secretive international Jewish cabal that controls the world.
Garrison tweeted
an image of his invitation to the White House for a social media summit, saying he was “honored.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted about the invite.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>