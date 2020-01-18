Bernie Sanders joined a party that supported Iran during hostage crisis

In April 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini took over Iran and months later 52 American diplomats and citizens, as well as citizens of other nations, were kidnapped and held hostage for 444 days in the US Embassy in Tehran.While a majority of Americans stood firmly for the hostages and against their kidnappers, the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), a self-proclaimed Trotskyist revolutionary party, took the opposite position and insisted that the hostages were CIA agents, according to the Daily Beast.Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined SWP in 1980 and served as presidential elector in Vermont, advocating for the party’s candidates who ran on a platform that defended Iran’s keeping the hostages, the Daily Beast reported. At a rally, Andrew Pulley, SWP’s presidential candidate, condemned “anti-Iranian hysteria around the US hostages.” Pulley often condemned “[US President Jimmy] Carter’s war drive against the Iranian people,” claiming the US “was on the brink of war with Iran,” according to the Daily Beast. He also said the war ’s aim would be “to protect the oil and banking interests of the Rockefellers and other billionaires.” On May 21, 1981, Sanders spoke at a Pulley rally saying, “For the last 40 years the Socialist Workers Party has…been harassed, informed upon, had their offices broken into, had members of their party fired from their jobs, and have been treated with cold contempt by the United States government,” the Daily Beast reported.The Sanders campaign did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.After US President Donald Trump ordered a strike to take out Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani, Sanders spoke out against it."Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars,” Sanders wrote in a statement.Sanders has also spoken out in favor of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the At a debate on Tuesday, Sanders said “We have got to undo what Trump did, bring that coalition together and make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.” According to Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) Sanders believes that rejoining the deal as a way of not escalating tensions beyond the nuclear issue.