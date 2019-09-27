Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Buttigieg campaign worker is admirer of Louis Farrakhan

In recent months, Farrakhan has called Jews “satanic,” compared them to Ctermites,” and has called Hitler a “great man.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 27, 2019 07:27
Louis Farrakhan

Louis Farrakhan. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

A regional organizer for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign admires Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and has attended at least one of his sermons, which included anti-Jewish content.

Deven Anderson began working for the Buttigieg campaign on Aug. 27 as a regional organizing director in Columbia, South Carolina.

Between April 2010 and August 2013, Anderson tweeted more than 20 times about Farrakhan, praising his sermons and tweeting out his quotes, the Washington Free Beacon first reported.

In April, 2010, Anderson attended a Farrakhan speech in Washington in which the Nation of Islam leader said: “They print money right over there next to the Holocaust Museum. That is not an accident either.” He also said: “You can walk with a Jew, but you can’t walk with me.”

In recent months, Farrakhan has called Jews “satanic” and compared them to “termites.” He has accused Jews of controlling the government and Hollywood, and has called Hitler a “great man.”

Buttigieg’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Free Beacon.


Related Content

Members of White Supremacy groups gather in West Allis, Wisconsin.
September 26, 2019
White supremacy a major domestic terror threat, DHS says

By AARON REICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings