CAMERA slams 'Elle' mag., 'Sarsour not a woman to watch'

In a statement, CAMERA slammed the inclusion of Sarsour on the list, and accused Elle's editors of publishing a piece without thoroughly vetting it.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 15:27
Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)
Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)
The inclusion of Linda Sarsour on a list of 20 women of color to watch out for in 2020 was heavily criticized by factchecking organization Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA).
The list was published by Elle magazine, a France-based fashion and lifestyle magazine that is the largest of its kind in the world, and is one of the many lists published around the end of the year of retrospectives and what to expect in the new year.
The list was compiled by a US nonprofit organization She the People, and highlighted "women of color organizers, elected leaders and strategists across the country who will play a crucial role leading up to the 2020 election" and who "have bold, audacious plans for 2020."
Sarsour was included as No. 10.
Her entry explained that she is "guided by a radical love for her community" and has "been part of some of the most visible national movements in the last several years."
It then focuses on her plans for 2020 with her digital advocacy organization MPower Change. "In 2020, she will be working with partner organizations to build the power of Muslim voters and get them excited about voting in seven states that could determine the outcome of the presidential election. Through the My Muslim Vote campaign, they will work to educate and engage Muslim voters and make sure their voices are heard."
The inclusion of Sarsour is already a controversial choice, due to the allegations of antisemitism and racism surrounding her.
In a statement, CAMERA slammed the inclusion of Sarsour on the list, and accused Elle's editors of publishing a piece without thoroughly vetting it.
"It was Elle that made the decision to publish this list on its platform, without considering the past positions and public statements of the women included," the factchecker said. "The list claims that Sarsour is 'guided by a radical love.' It makes no mention of the fact that Sarsour is a vocal proponent of the BDS movement, a movement that is based in hatred, and which seeks to eliminate the existence of Israel as a Jewish state."
CAMERA also pointed out Sarsour's association with Louis Farrakhan, her controversial statements about female genital mutilation survivor Ayaan Hirsi Ali and with stating last month at the annual conference of American Muslims for Palestine in Chicago that Israel “is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everyone else.”
Incidentally, the keynote speaker at that conference, Palestinian-American congresswoman and member of "The Squad" Rashida Tlaib, was also included on Elle's list at No. 8.


