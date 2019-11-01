Could there be a Bernie Sanders/AOC ticket?

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduces Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York City, U.S., October 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders released a video on Friday showcasing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s official endorsement. While the video contained two clips of AOC’s speech, what was more prominent were the clips of AOC supporters singing her praises.



"It wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing and a living wage, ” said AOC said at the beginning of Sanders’ latest campaign video.

"It wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being." -Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pic.twitter.com/s1aLTz1mJ2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 31, 2019

"I am endorsing Amo Bernie Sanders because he's not gonna sell us out. He understands that it's not just about policies and about words, but it's going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place." -@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/3SaGZeOUT7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 27, 2019

.@RashidaTlaib represents the third-poorest district in America.



This is the wealthiest country on Earth—no one should be going without food or clean water or decent housing.



We're going to create a nation that works for all of us. pic.twitter.com/EJVD11JNFW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 30, 2019

.@IlhanMN and I are taking the political revolution to Minneapolis this Sunday. Join us in the fight for justice for all. RSVP here: https://t.co/EFAS4JG9Yk pic.twitter.com/Rn51CccTnd — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 31, 2019

The video then cuts to an interview, in which AOC is asked whether she would work in a Sanders administration, after a second of giggles Sanders fake whispers to AOC “Yes you would!”Days prior, on Sunday, Sanders tweeted a video about Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s official endorsement. Unlike the AOC video, the one featuring Tlaib featured the representative speaking about Sanders without statements endorsing her."I am endorsing Amo Bernie Sanders because he's not gonna sell us out. He understands that it's not just about policies and about words, but it's going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place,” said Tlaib, using “amo,” the Arabic word for “uncle.”“I think Amo Bernie, when he saw just not myself, but my other sisters in service being attacked by this president, this bully, for him there was no hesitation,” Tlaib said, “The fact that he truly believes in women like us, women that this institution hasn’t been ready for, that we feel supported. And from day one he’s always made us feel like that.”Sanders tweeted a second video with Tlaib on Friday in which he toured her Michigan district, the third poorest in the country, and spoke with locals about issues they face on a daily basis.“This is the wealthiest country on Earth—no one should be going without food or clean water or decent housing. We're going to create a nation that works for all of us,” Sanders tweeted with the district tour video.In the video with AOC’s endorsement, one supporter said, “People always kind of downplay endorsements, but AOC is such a transformative figure amongst the young people.” He continued, “She didn’t stay quiet. She didn’t wait her turn. She knows that you have a brief moment on this kind of stage and you got to make the best that you can out of it.”AOC, who defeated incumbent Joe Crowley in 2018, attributed her congressional campaign’s launch to the senator. “I’m proud to say that the only reason I had any hope in launching a long-shot campaign for Congress is because Bernie Sanders proved that you can run a grassroots campaign and win in an America where we almost thought it wasn’t possible.”Prior to her congressional term, AOC served as an organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign.Sanders announced on his Twitter page that he and Representative Ilhan Omar, who has endorsed him, will hold a rally in Minnesota on Sunday, November 3.

