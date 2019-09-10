Alan Dershowitz: Obama lied about Israel

Alan Dershowitz at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, May 7, 2017. (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)

Criminal lawyer and pro-Israel advocate Alan Dershowitz has told a conservative TV program that former President Barak Obama lied to him.

“I got a phone call from Obama … who invited me to the Oval Office,” Dershowitz, who is known for his role in several important legal cases and as a commentator on the Arab–Israeli conflict, told One America News. “He made me promises, which he broke, and I broke my relationship with Obama.”

Dershowitz said that the former president told him that he would always have Israel’s back, but he believes Obama stabbed the Jewish state in the back.

“President Obama’s decision on the way out to allow the United Nations to condemn Israel for occupying the Western Wall, the holiest place in Judaism, the Jewish Quarter, Hebrew University, the Hadassah Hospital bypass road, was abominable.

“I took very strong positions against President Obama,” he continued.

Dershowitz, who conducted the interview to promote his new book, “Defending Israel: The Story of My Relationship with My Most Challenging Client,” said that Obama’s policies emboldened the Iranian regime, which has pledged to destroy Israel if it develops a nuclear weapon.

“Israel is always at a security risk and has to take preventative actions and other actions” to defend itself, Dershowitz said.

According to ONA, Dershowitz said that following Obama’s actions, he is reconsidering his long-standing affiliation with the Democratic Party. He said he voted for Obama but has attacked him. He voted against US President Donald Trump, “but I defended his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his decision to recognize the Golan Heights as part of Israel.”

