Donald Trump campaign aims to gain Jewish American votes

WASHINGTON — Last week we scanned Joe Biden’s Jewish campaign for trends and themes. Now it’s Donald Trump’s turn.

Our reviews are impressionistic, not comprehensive — left out of last week’s accounting were prominent Jewish Biden supporters including former ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, former Obama Jewish liaisons Sarah Bard and Matt Nosanchuk, former deputy national security adviser Tony Blinken and Texas fundraiser Marc Stanley.

What’s in a Jewish Heritage Month proclamation?

The White House released a statement on Wednesday proclaiming May Jewish American Heritage Month indicating that the president, or his team, understands the dimensions of the threat posed by Biden in key states where Jewish voters can make a difference, primarily Florida, but also Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan.

The presidential proclamations, since the holiday was established in 2006, usually celebrate Jewish resilience and list the Jewish contributions to American society. Under Trump’s predecessors, they also included a nod to the US-Israel relationship.

“Our country has wept too many times in the aftermaths of horrific attacks, including last April when a murderer opened fire in a synagogue in Poway, California, taking innocent life and shattering families in a cowardly display of evil,” this year’s proclamation said. “Such unconscionable acts are an abomination to all decent and compassionate people. Hatred is intolerable and has no place in our hearts or in our society.”

Trump’s past equivocations in rejecting support from white supremacists have been the prime driver of Jewish unhappiness with his administration. Biden has made Trump’s associations with white supremacists central to his overall campaign — more than any other candidate in the primaries.

Jewish policymakers

The Jewish Heritage Month proclamation notwithstanding, Trump’s principal area of activism purportedly favoring Jewish community interests is in his Israel and Middle East policy.

Jared Kushner, Trump's Jewish son-in-law, officially handles the Israel portfolio, but the folks in the field handling the nuts and bolts are probably more influential, chief among them Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. Trump's former bankruptcy lawyer, a one-time prominent backer of the settlement movement, is the principal mover and shaker on the Israel-specific components. Friedman is among a handful of non-family Trump officials who span Trump's entire first term.

Stephen Miller, a top White House adviser, like Friedman, is another non-family member who has survived the entire term and whose influence on immigration policy is ever expanding. Most recently, reports have emerged that he is seizing on the coronavirus pandemic to entrench immigration restrictions

The donors

There are three classes of Jewish Trump donors: The FFBs (friends from the beginning), the Johnny-come-latelies and the discarded.

Paul Singer, the billionaire investment counselor and major GOP donor, also was notably wary of Trump in 2016: He funded opposition research against the president that helped fuel the Mueller report into allegations that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia. He's still not quite on board yet with giving money directly to Trump's campaign, but he is providing major bucks to Republicans running for Congress, which pleases Trump

A notable Johnny-come-lately was Gordon Sondland, the Washington state hotelier who inveighed against Trump during the campaign and then donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration. That got Sondland an ambassadorship to the European Union — but his testimony affirming that Trump sought to pressure Ukraine into launching a criminal investigation into Biden helped impeach Trump and got him booted from his post

Mishpocha

Joe Biden may have a Jewish women problem: Tara Reade’s allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 is not going away, Tara Reade’s allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 is not going away, and some Jewish women want answers . No one who walks away from Biden over the Reade allegations is likely to cross over to Trump, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. But the Reade allegations could depress turnout and generate a pox-on-both-their-houses feeling, which helped Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in ‘16.

Garcetti gets a star: On Thursday, Biden named his vice presidential selection committee co-chairs. He has said he will name a woman as his running mate, and reportedly favors an African-American. Among the lead candidates are Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Stacey Abrams, who almost nabbed the Georgia governor spot in 2018; and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom. The committee has four co-chairs — two women and two men — including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a rising Democrat who is both a Mexican American and Jewish.

