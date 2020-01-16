The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Elizabeth Warren told Bernie Sanders he called her a liar on national TV

Sanders disputed that claim before and during the debate but Warren insists it's true.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 16, 2020 04:50
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as billionaire activist Tom Steyer listens after the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., Jan. 14, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as billionaire activist Tom Steyer listens after the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., Jan. 14, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTOS)
DES MOINES, Iowa - The mystery of what presidential rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders said to each other in a heated exchange after Tuesday night's Democratic debate has been solved, with debate host CNN revealing that Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar on national television.
In an exchange caught on camera after the debate but unable to be heard by the television audience, Sanders responded to Warren that it was she who had called him a liar. Moments earlier Warren had refused to shake Sanders' hand.
The two U.S. senators and liberal standard bearers in the Democrats' nominating contest to pick a candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November had been locked in a dispute before and during the debate over an allegation by Warren that Sanders had told her in a private 2018 meeting that a woman could not be elected president.
Sanders disputed that claim before and during the debate but Warren insists it's true.
CNN said on Wednesday that its microphones had caught the post-debate exchange and released its contents.
After failing to shake Sanders' hands, Warren said: "I think you called me a liar on national TV."
"What?" Sanders replied.
"I think you called me a liar on national TV," Warren repeated.
Sanders replied: "You know, let's not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion." Warren said: "Anytime."
Sanders said: "You called me a liar. You told me – all right, let's not do it now."
Another Democratic candidate, billionaire Tom Steyer, who was standing behind the two, said: "I don't want to get in the middle. I just want to say 'hi' to Bernie."
Warren and Sanders, both progressives, had been abiding by an informal non-aggression pact for the entire campaign, but with less than three weeks until the first nomination contest in Iowa, and locked in a tight race, that pledge to go easy on each other now appears over. 


Tags debate Bernie Sanders democratic Elizabeth Warren
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: The imminent threat behind the Soleimani killing By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak MEDIA COMMENT: Self-interest By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Maybe next time By GERSHON BASKIN
Earl Cox Immigration: Is the ‘melting pot’ separating? By EARL COX

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by