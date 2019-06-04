Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation against antisemitism into law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses the Israel-USA Business Summit 2019, May 29, 2019.
(photo credit: OHAD GIGI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially signed into law legislation against antisemitism two days after a ceremonial signing in Jerusalem.
DeSantis had held the ceremonial signing during a Florida Cabinet meeting at the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday. He officially signed the bill
on Friday in Tallahassee.
Using the State Department definition as its template, the legislation
defines as antisemitism calls for violence against Jews, advancing conspiracy theories about Jewish control and Holocaust denial. It also includes “applying double standards” to Israel “by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”
The measure also mandates that discrimination against Jewish people be treated the same as acts of racial discrimination in Florida’s public education institutions.
“I’m proud to sign this bill to make clear through a bipartisan effort that antisemitism has no place in our state and our educational institutions will not tolerate discrimination against the Jewish people,” DeSantis said at Friday’s signing.
He called Florida “the most Israel-friendly state in the country.”
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>