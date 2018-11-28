Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis visits Jewish school, backing school choice

Ron DeSantis visits Brauser Maimonides Academy Jewish Day School, November 2018.
(photo credit: COURTESY ARROW PHOTOGRAPHY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis visited a Jewish day school on his first visit to South Florida since his election.
At the Brauser Maimonides Academy Jewish Day School in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, DeSantis and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez discussed scholarship money and funding for security with school officials, the local CBS affiliate reported.
“One of the concerns is, unfortunately, the need for school security, particularly at these Jewish day schools, given recent events. I’m 100 percent supportive of continuing,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis said he continues to support school choice programs, including tax credit scholarships that benefit more than 105,000 students in non-public schools around the state, of which 2,800 students are attending Jewish day schools.
“School choice programs are working in Florida,” DeSantis told representatives of the Teach Florida Jewish advocacy group, a project of the Orthodox Union. “We have 70,000 students on waiting lists, and many more families wanting the same choice. We have to work to deliver that and you can count on me to do it.”
According to Teach Florida, there was a 238 percent increase in voting in the Orthodox Jewish community in Florida in the Aug. 28 primary, and that 70 percent of Orthodox Jews in Florida participated in the general election.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>