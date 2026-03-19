The Bazan oil refinery in Haifa was damaged by fallen shrapnel after several consecutive missile barrages from Iran triggered sirens across Israel on Thursday afternoon.

Magen David Adom units were sent to the site. No injuries were reported, and an Environmental Protection Ministry spokesperson confirmed there had been no leakage of hazardous substances.

"The damage to the electricity grid in the north is localized and not significant." Energy Minister Eli Cohen said. "The Israel Electric Corporation teams are already working on the ground and have restored electricity to most of the disconnected areas. Electricity will be restored to the remaining disconnected areas within a short period of time. In addition, the barrage to the north did not cause any significant damage to infrastructure sites in the state of Israel."

The Environmental Protection Ministry stated that, due to fear of hazardous substances, they would be sending Director General Rami Rozen to the refinery, along with emergency teams, in order to accompany security forces.

Magen David Adom reported that it was treating several people who were wounded following a direct hit to a residential building in Kiryat Shmona.

A RESIDENTIAL building damaged by an Iranian missile strike, March 19, 2026. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Four wounded people were reported, including a man in his 60s who had been heavily injured, a 68-year-old woman in moderate condition, and two people in their 20s who had been lightly injured.

The heavily injured man was flown to the Rambam Medical Center in an IDF helicopter, where he is expected to undergo emergency surgery.

Israeli media reported that Iran had launched six barrages towards northern Israel since Thursday morning, in addition to the attacks on the rest of the country.

MAGEN DAVID ADOM arrives at the site of a direct hit from an Iranian missile, March 19, 2026. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Earlier, police and medical personnel had investigated several shrapnel impact sites following a barrage targeting central Israel. No injuries were reported, but a northern Israeli village lost power and a fire started in an open area.

Iran fired three back-to-back waves of ballistic missile attacks towards central and northern Israel on Thursday afternoon.

Before that, Israel's northern region received three sets of rocket sirens within the span of one hour before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, following a series of barrages from Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Emergency services did not report any injuries or major property damage as a result of these launches.

Several killed in Wednesday night missile attacks

On Wednesday night, a foreign worker in his 20s was killed in Israel's Sharon region after sustaining a head wound from missile shrapnel during a wave of Iranian missiles, according to Magen David Adom.

An apartment building in Tel Aviv was also damaged by shrapnel impact in the same missile barrage; no injuries were reported, according to MDA.

A member of Palestinian civil defense checks damage at the scene where Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack near Hebron in the West Bank March 18, 2026. (credit: YOSRI ALJAMAL/REUTERS)

Shortly before that event, three Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack near Hebron, according to the Red Crescent.

Palestinian media also reported that thirteen additional people were wounded, one seriously.

The Israeli military said it understood the strike was caused by a cluster munition, a warhead that splits into tiny bomblets that scatter into a disparate area.

Additional shrapnel fell in central Israel, causing damage to a nearby vehicle.

Elderly couple killed in Ramat Gan

Earlier on Wednesday, Yaron and Ilana Moshe, a couple in their 70s, were killed after being hit by shrapnel from Iranian missile interceptions in Ramat Gan. Five others were lightly wounded during the attack, according to Israel Police.