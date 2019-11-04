Former president Carter 'completely at ease with death'

Former US president Jimmy Carter speaks at the opening of a new exhibit in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The 39th president of the United States Jimmy Carter said he is "completely at ease with death" on Sunday after doctors told him that his cancer had spread to his brain in 2015.



"I didn't ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death," said Carter at a church service in Georgia.

He continued to say, "It didn't really matter to me whether I died or lived. Except I was going to miss my family, and miss the work at the Carter Center and miss teaching your Sunday school service sometimes and so forth. All those delightful things."On October 1, Carter celebrated his 95th birthday making him the oldest living former US president.To this day, he still teaches Sunday school lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. On October 21 the former president fell and fractured his pelvis but was back teaching Sunday morning.Carter is also active in the Habitat for Humanity community. In early October he was in Nashville, Tennessee building homes despite falling in his home and having to get 14 stitches.During his speech on Sunday, Carter touched on the state of the country."Wouldn't it be nice if the United States of America could be a superpower in maintaining peace? ... Suppose the United States was a super power in environmental policy. Suppose the United States was a superpower in treating people equally. See, that's the kind of superpower I'd like to have," he said.Carter continued to say the US would be a better place if people reached out to those who need a friend."That's the way to make the United States a superpower," he explained. "We can help the United States become more peaceful."

