Group of U.S. Congress members to visit D.C. Holocaust Memorial

Tower of Faces at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
US House of Representatives members from both sides of the aisle have been invited to a private after-hour visit of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC by a group of fellow congressmen and women.
“Now, more than ever, it is important to rededicate ourselves to the work of remembering the Holocaust and learning the lessons of the attempt to eliminate European Jewry,” reads the invitation.
The letter was signed by six members of Congress: Democrats Josh Gottheimer, Ted Deutch, Susie Lee and Elaine Luria, and Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick and Lee Zeldin.
The tour is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at 6 pm. After the visit, the group will meet with some museum experts for a debriefing and discussion.
