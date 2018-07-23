WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley speaking at Christian “United for Israel” event

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press announcing the US's withdrawal from the UN's Human Rights Council at the Department of State in Washington, US, June 19, 2018.
(photo credit: TOYA SARNO JORDAN / REUTERS)

WASHINGTON — Nikki Haley, US President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the UN, is scheduled to address a massive gathering of evangelical Christians “United for Israel” on Monday night in Washington.
Haley is a darling of the Israel advocacy community and has frequently delivered speeches at similar conferences. She is expected to discuss her efforts to combat bias against the Jewish state in UN bodies
.
The ambassador recently penned an op-ed with other senior administration officials touting a “paradigm shift” at the UN, claiming that members for the first time are willing to shoulder Hamas with blame for an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Follow her remarks live on JPost.com.