House resolution supports Israel’s right to defend itself

WASHINGTON – Following the recent rocket attack by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), in which terrorists from Gaza fired hundreds of rockets into Israel two weeks ago, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced on Friday House Resolution 727, condemning terrorist rocket attacks on Israel and supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY-1) spearheaded the resolution.“When heinous terrorist groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad fire hundreds of rockets at innocent civilians in Israel, there should be no question who the United States stands with,” Congressman Josh Gottheimer said in a statement.“We must stand with our historic ally, Israel – the key democracy in the region,” he added. “That’s why members on both sides of the aisle have come together to support Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorist rockets.”According to a draft of the resolution, the House of Representatives “condemns the illegal and indiscriminate firing of rockets at Israel; supports Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist groups; commends the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security, including military assistance for the Iron Dome missile defense system; and reaffirms the United States’ strong concern with the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”Zeldin added that Israel is surrounded by terrorist organizations that deny its very right to exist and have pledged to wipe Israel off the map.“The constant barrage of rockets has left Israel no choice but to protect itself,” Zeldin said. “Like every other sovereign nation, Israel has an inherent right of self-defense and will, without hesitation, act to protect innocent Israeli citizens who live near the border. We must stand shoulder to shoulder with our greatest ally Israel, and I look forward to continuing to fight for the Jewish State alongside Congressman Gottheimer and other staunch advocates of the US-Israel relationship.”Representatives from both parties joined the resolution as cosponsors: Ted Deutch (FL-22), Brad Schneider (IL-10), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Elaine Luria (VA-2), Stephanie Murphy (FL-7), Max Rose (NY-11), Tom Suozzi (NY-3), Ben McAdams (UT-4), Anthony Brindisi (NY-22), Susie Lee (NV-3), and Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2).