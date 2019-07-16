Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib: The President should be impeached

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON – The group of four Congresswomen - Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ayanna Pressley- called for a press conference on Monday evening and attacked President Donald Trump for his recent remarks.



The President has posted on four different occasions in the past two days Twitter threads that called the four congresswomen antisemitic and anti-Israel.

We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

This president would love nothing more than to divide our country based on race, religion, gender, orientation, ability, or immigration status. This is the only way he thinks he can prevent the solidarity of working people.



We’re not falling for it. pic.twitter.com/ZZetxWlmSk — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 15, 2019

"IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!" Trump tweeted tonight. "It is your choice and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country. They are anti-Israel, pro-Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, "some people did something." Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more."Rep. Omar referred to the President remarks as "garbage that comes out of his mouth," and called to impeach him. "It is time for us to stop allowing this President to make a mockery out of our constitution. It's time for us to impeach this President.""This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest against them in Charlottesville," she added. "This is a president who has openly violated the very value our country aspires to uphold."She blamed Trump that "to distract from that he's launching a racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States of House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color.""This is the agenda of white nationalists," she continued. "Whether it is happening in chat rooms or it's happening on national TV, and now it's reached the White House Garden. He would love nothing more than to divide our country based on race, religion, gender, orientation, or immigration status."Congresswoman Rsahida Tlaib joined her peer and said: "I urge House leadership to take action to impeach this lawless president today.""I was elected to fight for the 13th congressional district," she added. "They sent me here to Congress to fight back against the corporate assault and the corruption in our country. This means supporting an impeachment inquiry of this President and his actions by the administration and his appointees.""Sadly, this is not the first nor will it be the last time we hear disgusting, bigoted language from the President," Tlaib continued. "We know this is who he is, and we know that he and his administration are constantly engaged in actions that harm residents and American people in our country."Rep. Omar rejected a question regarding the President's accusation that she is supporting Al-Qaeda. "I know that every single Muslim who has lived in this country and across the world has heard that comment," she said. "I will not dignify it with an answer because I know that every single Islamophobic [person], every single person who is hateful, who is driven by an ideology of othering as this president is rejoiced in us responding to that and as defending ourselves.""I do not expect every time there is a white supremacist who attacks, or there is a white man who kills in a school or a movie theater or a mosque or a synagogue - I don't expect my white community members to respond on whether they love that person or not," she continued. "And so, I think it is beyond time. It's beyond time to ask Muslims to condemn terrorists. We are no longer going to allow the dignification of such ridiculous statement."

