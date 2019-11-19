Ilhan Omar under fire for paying alleged romantic partner nearly $150,000

Representative Ilhan Omar is coming under scrutiny once again regarding her alleged romantic relationship with her campaign strategist Tim Mynett - after the New York Post exclusively reported that there is evidence that congresswoman paid his political consulting group E Street nearly $150,000.Reports of an aiffair between the US congresswoman and supporter of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement and Mynett surfaced three months ago. She and her husband Ahmed Hirsi divorced weeks after it was leaked that she slept and lived with Mynett in a Washington apartment. There were also reports that Omar and Mynett planned and travelled to Jamaica together for vacation.The accusations are based on claims made in papers filed by Mynett's estranged wife as part of divorce proceedings, first reported by The Post on August 27, claiming that he told her in April that he was "romantically involved with and in love with" Omar. He was a political consultant for the freshman congresswoman at the time.According to The Post report, Omar previously has awarded the firm over $200,000 since 2018 for "fundraising consulting, internet advertising, digital communications, and travel expenses" - bringing the overall donation total to the ballpark of $370,000.The National Legal and Policy Center, filed a complaint regarding the allegations to the Federal Election Committee (FEC), focusing on how $12,673.43 of the payments are labelled as travel expenses - claiming that travel expenses in the political campaign system need to be "itemized."“This is something every American should be very concerned about,” said Craig Holman of the Public Citizen, according to The Post. “We have no election cop on the beat. The Federal Election Commission essentially closed its doors so everyone knows they can pretty much do whatever they want to do and that’s the status of our political system today.”Holman's statement alludes to a notion that in recent times, the Federal Election Committee which is responsible for triaging these investigations currently does not have enough members on their board to look into the allegations. They currently only have three justices, and need four to make decisions on the normally filled six-person panel.“Our question is whether this was necessary travel or whether she was just bringing her boyfriend along for the company,” said Peter Flaherty, chairman of the NLPC, three months prior.“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Holman said. “We literally have no election cop on the beat, and we’re entering the 2020 election that promises to be the most expensive election in history.” Omar reportedly left Hirsi once before to pursue a relationship with another man, Ahmed Elmi, who many rumored is her brother – a claim Omar has repeatedly refused to discuss.United States President Donald Trump has even gone so far as to repeat the claim – while she was separated from her then-unofficially-married husband Ahmed Hirsi, with whom she had two children – so that Elmi could get a green card and become an American citizen. The president called it illegal immigration fraud; Omar called the allegation “absolutely false and ridiculous,” having said in a 2016 statement before she was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives: “Insinuations that… Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive."