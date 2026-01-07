Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued his first direct call for protests with a video message in Farsi on Tuesday night across social media platforms.

“My dear compatriots. Over the last week, I have watched your demonstrations closely, particularly those that are taking place in the bazaars of Tehran. Despite the regime’s ongoing violent crackdown, you are resisting, and it is inspiring. You have certainly noticed and seen that larger crowds have repeatedly led regime forces to flee and have even increased defections to the side of the people,” the prince stated.

“Therefore, it is critical to keep these demonstrations disciplined and as large as possible.

“Today, I am sharing my first call to action with you. This Thursday and Friday, January 8 and 9, starting precisely at 8 p.m., wherever you are, whether in the streets or even from your own homes, I call on you to begin chanting exactly at this time. Based on your response, I will announce the next calls to action.”

In a separate message posted early on Wednesday morning, Pahlavi directly addressed the regime’s security apparatus.

“This is a direct message addressed to Iran’s armed and security forces; you who wear a military uniform to defend the Iranian nation and who are now facing a historic choice. At a time when the braver and united people of Iran are building and writing history, my question to you is this: on which side of history will you stand? Alongside the criminals or alongside the people?

“The issue is no longer whether the Islamic Republic, this corrupt and repressive regime, will fall or not: the only issue is the timing of its collapse, and that time is closer than ever,” Pahlavi continued. “In these decisive moments, I expect you to return to the embrace of the nation and to use your weapons not to fire on the people but to protect them. By doing so, you will not only fulfill your national duty, but you will also protect your own future and that of your families.”

The prince also stated that in the six months since he established the National Cooperation Platform, thousands of regime insiders have joined. The platform was set up to allow those within Iran’s regime structure to express their desire to join the opposition through a secure, private channel.

Kurdish parties urge Thursday strike

Separately, several Iranian Kurdish opposition parties issued a joint statement urging a general strike also on Thursday to support the protests. Seven parties have called to escalate the protests, particularly in the Kurdish-majority provinces of Kermanshah and Ilam, as well as Lorestan.

The statement was signed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), Komala, Kurdistan Organization of the Communist Party of Iran, Revolutionary Komala of Toilers of Iranian Kurdistan, and the Kurdistan Organization of Khabat.

The Kurdish-majority city of Abdanan in western Iran saw large crowds take to the streets on Tuesday, with rumors spreading that police had joined the protests and the city was in the hands of the protesters, although this is yet to be confirmed.