Jewish Dems urge Israel not to bar Congresswomen from visiting

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) addresses a small rally on immigration rights at the temporary installation of a replica of the Statue of Liberty at Union Station in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2019. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – The Jewish Democratic Council of America has urged the Israeli government to permit Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to visit Israel. The council's executive director Halie Soifer said the following:



“As strong supporters of Israel and of the U.S.-Israel relationship, we urge the government of Israel to reject President Trump’s unprecedented and ill-advised recommendation to deny Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) entry into Israel.

Banning members of Congress from visiting Israel , where they can see facts on the ground with their own eyes, is counterproductive and plays into President Trump’s goal of politicizing support for Israel," she said.“Less than a month ago, Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer said that, ‘out of respect for the US Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel.’ He was right – and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu should not reverse this decision at the urging of President Trump."

