Jewish groups slam Trump's remarks as antisemitic tropes

American Jewish groups are calling out US President Donald Trump, saying that his remarks at the Israeli-American Council summit in Florida on Saturday were antisemitic.“A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well. You’re brutal killers. Not nice people at all,” said Trump. "But you have to vote for me; you have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that ... You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax.”don't love Israel enough," while boasting his achievements in the Jewish state.Jewish American groups, including J Street and the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) are calling out Trump.The JDCA recently put out an ad claiming that Trump is "the biggest threat to American Jews." JDCA Executive Director Halie Soifer responded to the president in a statement, "American Jews do have a choice, and they’re not choosing President Trump or the Republican Party, which has been complicit in enacting his hateful agenda."Soifer condemned Trump's remarks as "vile and bigoted."J Street tweeted, "The President of the United States is incapable of addressing Jewish audiences without dipping into the deep well of antisemitic tropes that shape his worldview." "We’re not going to hold our breath waiting for Trump's supporters to speak out. We are going to work tirelessly to defeat this president and those who’ve enabled him 11 months from now."The president also claimed that some Jews "are great people" but "
"More and more American Jews are critical of Israel, disgusted by Trump's enabling of white supremacy, and actively supporting presidential candidates who oppose antisemitism and racism," Rabbi Aliss Wise, co-acting executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace told Newsweek.However, not all Jewish American groups were upset with Trump's statements. Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks tweeted, "To all those who are saying @realDonaldTrump trafficked in antisemitic tropes in his speech last night by talking about how the Dems will tax them see their wealth evaporate- get over yourselves. He literally talks about this at every rally!"
The President of the United States is incapable of addressing Jewish audiences without dipping into the deep well of anti-Semitic tropes that shape his worldview. https://t.co/XGewT2VGPC— J Street (@jstreetdotorg) December 8, 2019
"More and more American Jews are critical of Israel, disgusted by Trump's enabling of white supremacy, and actively supporting presidential candidates who oppose antisemitism and racism," Rabbi Aliss Wise, co-acting executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace told Newsweek.However, not all Jewish American groups were upset with Trump's statements. Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks tweeted, "To all those who are saying @realDonaldTrump trafficked in antisemitic tropes in his speech last night by talking about how the Dems will tax them see their wealth evaporate- get over yourselves. He literally talks about this at every rally!"