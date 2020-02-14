The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish women's org. pushes for US gov't to pass bill protecting abortion

Twenty Jewish organizations were among the 53 groups that signed the letter in support of the Women’s Health Protection Act.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 03:04
PLANNED PARENTHOOD president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the US Supreme Court in Washington on June 20. (photo credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN)
PLANNED PARENTHOOD president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the US Supreme Court in Washington on June 20.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN)
More than 50 faith-based organizations published a letter spearheaded by the National Council of Jewish Women calling on Congress to pass a bill that would protect access to abortion care
The measure would provide a safeguard against bans and medically unnecessary restrictions specifically tied to abortion. It has at least 200 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives and 42 in the Senate.
“We affirm our nation’s founding principle of religious liberty, which is integrally bound to reproductive freedom. Religious liberty includes the right to follow one’s own faith or moral code in making critical, personal reproductive health decisions, without political interference,” the letter says.
“While we respect the right of every individual, including our lawmakers, to hold their own personal and religious beliefs, our country’s Constitution demands that no one impose a single religious viewpoint on all through civil law or regulation. The Women’s Health Protection Act is essential legislation that embodies these shared ideals.”


