Jews of Iowa get ready for caucuses

Marc Daniels stands outside Pete Buttigieg's rally in a local gym and trying to sell pink yarmulkes but to no avail. "I sold a couple of Trump yarmulkes to Trump supporters," he told The Jerusalem Post. It's not the first election cycle in which Daniels, from Springfield, Illinois, attending rallies to sell his merchandise. In 2016, his Hebrew yarmulke that said "Make America Great Again" was a hit at every rally."Jews purchase Mike Bloomberg kippahs ahead of Pete and Warren," he told the Post. He also identifies as a Bloomberg supporter "because he's a businessman. He's Jewish, which means he has some sechel (wisdom, in Hebrew). And he understands the need for people willing to take risks to build something. I think that he has a fair chance of taking it because of all the advertising he's doing." Asked how Bloomberg could win without being on the ballots in the first four states, Daniels said that he doesn't need to campaign in early states to win the nomination. "He is going to be the McDonald's of politics. He's going to spend so much money that he's going to win over people through communication and repetition. He is the polar opposite of Donald Trump."Rabbi Yosef Jacobson is the Chabad representative in Iowa for the past 28 years. He also runs a kosher deli called Maccabi that offers sandwiches and Kosher food from the holy land, such as chocolate-covered matzo, Bamba, and frozen burekas. Being in Des Moines for such a long period of time, he has seen a thing or two about local politics."It used to be black or white, up or down," he says. "Now there's tribal movements like everyone is trying to get their movements to dominate everyone else. It's not so much what's best for the future is. It's what the moment is.""You have a lot of Jews in town that are Bernie, Biden, and Klobuchar supporters," he said. "Most of the community here are Democrat and those who are Republican, you don't know who they are. They keep it in secret," he jokes. "I'm an independent," Rabbi Jacobson continues. "I'm even struggling if I should for the caucus, go with any of the Democrats because I love them all. I like them all. I'm still undecided."Biden would be the best for Israel," he added. "The Democrats, every one of them thinks that they know better what's for Israel, better than Benny Gantz or Netanyahu. And they're going with that attitude. And with that arrogance, they want the Israelis to believe they're the best ones. Bernie believes he's the best one for Israel because he knows what's best for Israel."Jared Bernstein is a member of the conservative Synagogue Tiferet Israel and the immediate past president of the Jewish Federation of Des Moines. He is also a registered Democrat.Asked what the most important issue for him is when considering which candidate to support, he says that it is mostly about the ability to beat President Trump in November's elections, but also about domestic policy and foreign policy. "If you look on the domestic policy side, I think candidates like Warren and Sanders are way too out there," he told the Post. "They are proposing things that can never get done in Washington, and I don't think they would lead the country in the right direction.""And when it comes to Israel, I'm much more moderate, and I really like the history that Biden has with Israel," he added. "I liked the things that Buttigieg has had to say about Israel. But you look at the relationship that especially Bernie Sanders, but also to an extent, Warren and they're supporters with Israel, is certainly not in line with my views."He told the Post that Biden might not pass the 15% threshold in his precinct. "I'm going to be caucusing for Biden, and it's possible based on where I live and my caucus location that he won't be viable in the first round. I'm in a much more liberal area - the Drake university neighborhood. It's a younger population with a lot of energy here for both Warren and Buttigieg. So if Biden is not viable in the first round, I'm planning to move over to Buttigieg."Speaking about the Jewish community in Des Moines, Bernstein told the Post that the small, 3,000 people community is diverse and moderate compared to liberal cities such as New York and San Francisco."One way of talking about it when it comes to Israel, it's definitely more of an AIPAC community that is a J street community," he added.