The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Jews of Iowa get ready for caucuses

"You have a lot of Jews in town that are Bernie, Biden, and Klobuchar supporters," Chabad Rabbi Yosef Jacobson said.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 21:43
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrives to address the overflow crowd at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa, U.S., February 2, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrives to address the overflow crowd at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa, U.S., February 2, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Marc Daniels stands outside Pete Buttigieg's rally in a local gym and trying to sell pink yarmulkes but to no avail. "I sold a couple of Trump yarmulkes to Trump supporters," he told The Jerusalem Post. It's not the first election cycle in which Daniels, from Springfield, Illinois, attending rallies to sell his merchandise. In 2016, his Hebrew yarmulke that said "Make America Great Again" was a hit at every rally.
"Jews purchase Mike Bloomberg kippahs ahead of Pete and Warren," he told the Post. He also identifies as a Bloomberg supporter "because he's a businessman. He's Jewish, which means he has some sechel (wisdom, in Hebrew). And he understands the need for people willing to take risks to build something. I think that he has a fair chance of taking it because of all the advertising he's doing."
Marc Daniels sells political-themed kippot at the 2020 Iowa caucuses (Credit: Omri Namias)Marc Daniels sells political-themed kippot at the 2020 Iowa caucuses (Credit: Omri Namias)
Asked how Bloomberg could win without being on the ballots in the first four states, Daniels said that he doesn't need to campaign in early states to win the nomination. "He is going to be the McDonald's of politics. He's going to spend so much money that he's going to win over people through communication and repetition. He is the polar opposite of Donald Trump."
Rabbi Yosef Jacobson is the Chabad representative in Iowa for the past 28 years. He also runs a kosher deli called Maccabi that offers sandwiches and Kosher food from the holy land, such as chocolate-covered matzo, Bamba, and frozen burekas. Being in Des Moines for such a long period of time, he has seen a thing or two about local politics.
"It used to be black or white, up or down," he says. "Now there's tribal movements like everyone is trying to get their movements to dominate everyone else. It's not so much what's best for the future is. It's what the moment is."
"You have a lot of Jews in town that are Bernie, Biden, and Klobuchar supporters," he said. "Most of the community here are Democrat and those who are Republican, you don't know who they are. They keep it in secret," he jokes.
 "I'm an independent," Rabbi Jacobson continues. "I'm even struggling if I should for the caucus, go with any of the Democrats because I love them all. I like them all. I'm still undecided.
"Biden would be the best for Israel," he added. "The Democrats, every one of them thinks that they know better what's for Israel, better than Benny Gantz or Netanyahu. And they're going with that attitude. And with that arrogance, they want the Israelis to believe they're the best ones. Bernie believes he's the best one for Israel because he knows what's best for Israel."
Jared Bernstein is a member of the conservative Synagogue Tiferet Israel and the immediate past president of the Jewish Federation of Des Moines. He is also a registered Democrat.
Asked what the most important issue for him is when considering which candidate to support, he says that it is mostly about the ability to beat President Trump in November's elections, but also about domestic policy and foreign policy. "If you look on the domestic policy side, I think candidates like Warren and Sanders are way too out there," he told the Post. "They are proposing things that can never get done in Washington, and I don't think they would lead the country in the right direction."
"And when it comes to Israel, I'm much more moderate, and I really like the history that Biden has with Israel," he added. "I liked the things that Buttigieg has had to say about Israel. But you look at the relationship that especially Bernie Sanders, but also to an extent, Warren and they're supporters with Israel, is certainly not in line with my views."
He told the Post that Biden might not pass the 15% threshold in his precinct. "I'm going to be caucusing for Biden, and it's possible based on where I live and my caucus location that he won't be viable in the first round. I'm in a much more liberal area - the Drake university neighborhood. It's a younger population with a lot of energy here for both Warren and Buttigieg. So if Biden is not viable in the first round, I'm planning to move over to Buttigieg."
Speaking about the Jewish community in Des Moines, Bernstein told the Post that the small, 3,000 people community is diverse and moderate compared to liberal cities such as New York and San Francisco.
"One way of talking about it when it comes to Israel, it's definitely more of an AIPAC community that is a J street community," he added.


Tags Donald Trump Democrats Iowa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's Uganda visit represents Israel's growing ties with Africa By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused the Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by