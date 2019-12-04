Kamala Harris, senator from California, is dropping her presidential bid

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris, 54, told supporters in a message on Tuesday.The former California attorney general had failed to gain steam among the crowded field of Democratic contenders after a promising start.The daughter of a mother who immigrated from India and a father who immigrated from Jamaica, Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish lawyer.The couple married in 2014 — Harris’ sister Maya officiated — and smashed a glass to honor Emhoff’s upbringing. Harris has a few other Jewish connections, too — including having collected money to plant trees in Israel as a kid. Harris was among the candidates who are closest to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, speaking at its conferences in 2017 and 2018.When AIPAC-critical leftists attempted earlier this year to depict Democratic candidates as boycotting the group’s conference, Harris made a point of posing in a photo with an AIPAC delegation. (There was, in any case, no boycott — AIPAC does not ask presidential candidates to speak before primaries begin.)Harris voted early this year against a bill AIPAC favored targeting Israel boycotters, citing free speech concerns. However, unusually for a Democrat, she had barely any relationship with AIPAC’s liberal counterpart, J Street, and did not send a message to this year’s J Street conference.