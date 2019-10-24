Madeleine Albright: U.S. should be a 'force for good'

WASHINGTON - Former Secretary of State and US Ambassador to the United Nations, Madeleine Albright, said on Monday that the US' role in the world stage is to be "a force for good" and of "trying to figure out how to help countries where there may be prejudice and ethnic cleansing and natural disasters."



Speaking at The Aspen Institute and Mastercard Global Inclusive Growth Summit in Washington, Albright spoke about American foreign policy and raised implied criticism on the Trump administration without mentioning it by name.

"I do think that one of the issues here is that the United States is not looking at our role as in which we can help global inclusiveness," she said. "And we are, in fact, just looking at what we're interested in. We see ourselves as victims instead of the most powerful country in the world. And we are not helping to solve the problems.""I think that the part that has to happen is to make it very real for people in order to understand that we're all human beings and that certain things happen in certain places and that we don't want to see people killing each other for who they are, not for anything that they did," the former Clinton administration Secretary of State continued.She addressed the Turkish offensive against Kurdish forces in Northern Syria and said, "The tragedy is that Turkey, which has been a strong country, sees Turkish citizenship in a way that they don't accept the Kurds. And then that in fact then translates into saying that they're all terrorists and that they are really hurting Turkey. But a lot of the issue has to do in Turkey with immigration because all of a sudden, they have a lot of immigrants from other parts of the Middle East."She shared her experience as an immigrant from Czechoslovakia and said: "I'm an immigrant, and nothing made more difference in my life than to become an American. And I think that all of a sudden [because of] the way that we view immigrants, the Statue of Liberty is weeping."Asked how many of the issues at stake depend on the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections, and how much on the long-term future, Albright replied, "I think it's in 2020 because we can't deal with more of this.""Democracies don't work if people don't vote," she added. "I think [these] are crucial elections."Co-hosted by the Aspen Institute and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, the summit included some 300 leaders from private, public, philanthropic and nonprofit sectors, "to examine opportunities to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth," according to the organizers.

