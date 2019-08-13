McCarthy to Post: Omar and Tlaib pulling Democratic Party away from Israel

The difference between the Democratic and Republican parties on Israel is that while mainstream Democrats do support the Jewish state, in the Republicans, the whole party does, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

“This is concerning to me,” he said. “They are not a few freshman anymore. They are the movement within the party.”

McCarthy noted that the Republican-controlled Senate passed an anti BDS bill known as S.1 – Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019 – in February by a vote of 77 to 23, with Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer co-sponsoring the bill, and 21 Democrats voting for it.

But it did not move in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Instead of bringing the bill to the floor, the Democratic leadership was only able to bring to a vote an anti-BDS resolution, which passed by a landslide margin of 398-17. But, McCarthy stressed, there is a world of difference between a bill and a resolution.

A bill, if it passes both the Senate and the House, then goes to the president to be signed into law. A resolution is just a resolution. “A resolution is a statement, a law is binding,” he said.

“I don’t think that this would have happened at any other time,” McCarthy said. “This is different than what I have felt in other congresses. I never felt you had to fight for it [pro-Israel legislation], there is an element you have to fight for now.”

This is the sixth time McCarthy has led this type of trip to Israel, and he said that one thing different this time that makes the trip significant is that it is taking place at a time when antisemitism “is growing around the world in measurements we have probably not seen since the 1930s.”

The Republican delegation overlapped in Israel on Saturday and Sunday with a 41-strong Democratic delegation, and for two days the two groups toured and sat in lectures together.

Among the sites they visited together were Masada, and among the topics they heard discussed were desalinization and Iron Dome. He noted that the fact that some 15% of Congress was in Israel at the same time was an important statement, and that the only other time he can remember such a large congressional delegation in one country was in in June, for ceremonies at Normandy marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

The Democratic delegation to Israel was headed by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who told the Post last week that the sheer size of his delegation indicated that the mainstream of his party is still pro-Israel.

Asked if he agreed with that assessment, McCarthy said, “The mainstream, yes. But why would you not want to say the entire party is. Do I have to say the mainstream Republican Party [is pro-Israel], or do I say the entire party? That is the difference.”

Hoyer, McCarthy asserted, would not have had to make this type of distinction two years ago.

McCarthy said that the “new, young, most popular members of their party” are breaking from the party’s position on Israel to a degree that was not seen in the past, adding that he finds that “concerning for the long term.”

The Republican leader acknowledged that it was frustrating for him that despite his party’s strong support for Israel, American Jews continue to predominantly vote Democratic.

But, he said, this will not impact on Republican support for Israel. “We are not doing this for votes,” he said. “We do this because it is what we believe, based upon our principles and philosophy.”

Regarding concern in some circles in Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strong public embrace of US President Donald Trump may come back to harm the country if Trump is turned out of office in 2020, McCarthy began his reply by saying that he believes Trump will be reelected.

“America now has the strongest economy we’ve had in more than 50 years," he said.

But even if the Democrats do take control of the White House, he does not see that leading to a dramatic change in the US-Israel relationship.

“You have three co-equal branches in the US,” he said in reference to the executive, legislative and judiciary branches. “The Republicans are not going anywhere,” he said, adding that “the majority of Americans understand” the value and importance of the relationship with Israel.

McCarthy said it is clear that Israel appreciates Trump because on issues such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the embassy there, “he kept his word on what he said he would do.

"I don’t think there has ever been a stronger administration for Israel, outside [of the time of] the creation of Israel, than you have today,” he said. “That’s the leadership of this president.”

McCarthy said he did not think that those Americans who dislike Trump will hold Israel’s embrace of the president against it.

“Why are you celebrating Trump?” he said. “Because he kept his word on what he said he would. If any other president would have done that, your reaction would have been the same. The reason you celebrate Trump is because you know the actions he has taken strengthens democracy in the Middle East.”

And the problem with the Democrats, he asserted, is that members such as congresswomen Rashida Tlaib , Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) are – with their statements and actions – pulling the party away from Israel.“I think they are the wave of the Democratic Party ,” said McCarthy, currently in the country leading a group of 31 Republicans on a week-long study tour organized by an AIPAC affiliated charity. He cited a current poll saying that the most sought after endorsement for Democratic candidates in the upcoming election is – first of all – any former Democratic president, and “the next in line is AOC.

