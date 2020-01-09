Michael Bloomberg spends $10 mil. on Super Bowl presidential campaign ad

Michael Bloomberg ’s presidential campaign has purchased a 60-second advertising spot that will air next month during the broadcast of the Super Bowl, for a cost of about $10 million, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire media mogul, is financing his run for president out of his own pocket.

The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump also will air a 60-second ad during the Super Bowl , according to the report.

Bloomberg already has spent nearly $170 million on television and digital advertising, the Times reported, citing Advertising Analytics, an ad tracking firm.