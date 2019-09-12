Muslim civil rights group ‘appalled’ by John Bolton’s interim replacement





WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Council on American Islamic Relations said it was “appalled” that Charles Kupperman, who served on the board of a group that peddled conspiracy theories about Muslims, is serving as interim national security adviser.

“While we welcome the resignation of John Bolton, who has a long track record of promoting anti-Muslim policies and associating with hate groups, we cannot simply replace one Islamophobe with another,” CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said Wednesday, a day after Bolton’s abrupt departure from the post.Kupperman served for a decade on the board of the Center for Security Policy, which peddles theories that Muslim Americans hope to institute Islamic religious law in the United States and have infiltrated American institutions and the government.Kupperman, who is Jewish, is not likely to remain long in the job. President Donald Trump has said he intends to name a new national security adviser, which does not require Senate confirmation, as soon as next week.In addition, Bolton hired Kupperman earlier this year as deputy national security adviser because they were in alignment on the very policies that apparently led Trump to oust Bolton, including Bolton’s opposition to diplomatic engagement with Iran.Kupperman, 68, has worked for Republican administrations for decades. In the private sector, he has been a consultant to defense contractors.The Anti-Defamation League has said of CAIR that “much of its activity” is in exposing anti-Muslim bias, but this is undermined by an anti-Israel agenda.

